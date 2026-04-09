Community Calendar

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Book Donation Needed

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is now accepting donations of new or used books in good condition for the Friends of the Library Book Sale on May 15, 16 and 18. We do not accept magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias or VHS tapes. Donations may be taken to the library at 217 S. Main.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Storytime at area Libraries

Dr. Eugene Clark Library hosts preschool story time every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Please join them at 217 S. Main Street in Lockhart, TX to take part in this fun event.

JB Nickells Library in Luling hosts three different story times. Wednesday from 11-11:30 am for ages 2-4 and 11:30am -12 pm for ages 4-6. All ages are welcome for the entire hours. Also, children ages 6 and up are welcome to come from 2-3 pm for story time. Join them at 215 S. Pecan Street in Luling, TX,

Martindale Community Library located at 411 Main Street in Martindale, TXhosts Pre-K story time on Thursdays from 11am-12 pm.

Book Drive Donations Needed

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is now accepting donations of new or used books in good condition for the Friends of the Library Book Sale on May 15, 16 and 18. We do not accept magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias or VHS tapes. Donations may be taken to the library at 217 S. Main.

A Fair Built Around Community Health

Organizers have assembled an impressive lineup of sponsors and programming specifically designed to address the most pressing health concerns facing families today. An on-site blood drive and licensed mental health professionals will be present throughout the day. “We want families to come, have fun, and also leave with something that could change or save a life,” one organizer noted. Technology sponsors will showcase the latest innovations in continuous blood sugar monitoring, offering attendees a firsthand look at cutting-edge devices transforming the lives of those managing diabetes. Meanwhile, a dedicated Vegan and Plant-Based Wellness area will feature live cooking demonstrations and practical guides on preparing wholesome, plant-based meals at home — underscoring the fair’s broader mission of building a healthier Caldwell County one family at a time.

EVENT AT A GLANCE

What: RNGCC Annual Fun Fair — Nurses Red Carpet Walk & Community Health Fair

When: Saturday, May 9, 2026 · 10:00 AM

Where: Downtown Lockhart, Texas · Courthouse Square

Admission: Free and open to the public

Vendor Info: 972-834-2311