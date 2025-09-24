Community Calendar Share:







Food Pantry Distribution

Joe Roland CC, located 112 St. John Road, Dale, TX will have a Food pantry Saturday, September 27. Distribution will begin at 10am until noon while supplies last. We are first come, first serve early arrival promote best selection. We ask everyone to remain in their automobile, form one line and a volunteer will greet them and instruct them how to proceed.

McMahan VFD BBQ and Auction

McMahan VFD will host a BBQ and Auction on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 4:30-7:30 pm at 6450 FM 3158 Dale, TX. Nathan Colt Young will be performing. Dinner is $20 for adults and $15 Children under 12. Dinner begins at 4:30, Music at 4:30-5:45 and Auction begins at 5:45.

BINGO TOURNAMENT

Benefiting Take Me Home , Saturday, October 25, 2025, 2-4:30pm. The Blue Pearl in Lockhart

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Do you have an unhealthy relationship with food and body image? Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call 512-740-8562.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.