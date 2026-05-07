Community Calendar

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A Fair Built Around Community Health

Organizers have assembled an impressive lineup of sponsors and programming specifically designed to address the most pressing health concerns facing families today. An on-site blood drive and licensed mental health professionals will be present throughout the day. “We want families to come, have fun, and also leave with something that could change or save a life,” one organizer noted. Technology sponsors will showcase the latest innovations in continuous blood sugar monitoring, offering attendees a firsthand look at cutting-edge devices transforming the lives of those managing diabetes.

EVENT AT A GLANCE

What: RNGCC Annual Fun Fair — Nurses Red Carpet Walk & Community Health Fair

When: Saturday, May 9, 2026 · 10:00 AM

Where: Downtown Lockhart, Texas · Courthouse Square Admission: Free and open to the public

Vendor Info: 972-834-2311

Mid-Tex ICA Chapter Meeting

The Independent Cattleman’s Association of Texas will be hosting their Chapter Meeting on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30 pm at the Blue Pearl. All producers are welcome. A beef meal will be provided. Please RSVP by Monday, May 11 by calling 512-620-0162 or email: tica@icatexas.com

The Friends of the Library hosting Book Sale Friday, May 15 from 12-5pm, Saturday, May 16 from 9am- 2 pm with a close-out sale on Monday, May 18 from 9am-1:30pm in the historic Clark building of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library at 217 S. Main. All proceeds benefit the library and library programs. Call the library at 512-398-3223 for more information.

Caldwell County Retired Teachers’

Scholarship Luncheon

CCRTA will host their 2026 Scholarship Luncheon on Wednesday May 13 at Smitty’s Market. The luncheon will honor CCRTA scholarship recipients Mandi Sosa from Luling ISD and Marissa Sosa from Lockhart ISD.

Members and guests are asked to come at 11:30, order their lunch, and gather in the meeting room at Smitty’s. The luncheon meeting will begin at 12 noon. After the scholarship celebration, a short business meeting will be conducted and dessert will be served.

AirLIFE Texas to host EMS Week event

AirLIFE Texas invites all EMS and Fire Professionals for a fun afternoon of grilling and games. Free burgers, hot dogs, sides and drinks. Corn Hole, Yard Games, Giveaways and door prizes. Join them Wednesday, May 20, 2026 from 11am-3pm at the American Legion Post 41-Lockhart, 1501 N. Colorado St., Lockhart, TX

Storytime at area Libraries

Dr. Eugene Clark Library hosts preschool story time every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Please join them at 217 S. Main Street in Lockhart, TX to take part in this fun event.

JB Nickells Library in Luling hosts three different story times. Wednesday from 11-11:30 am for ages 2-4 and 11:30am -12 pm for ages 4-6. All ages are welcome for the entire hours. Also, children ages 6 and up are welcome to come from 2-3 pm for story time. Join them at 215 S. Pecan Street in Luling, TX,

Martindale Community Library located at 411 Main Street in Martindale, TXhosts Pre-K story time on Thursdays from 11am-12 pm.

Overeaters Anonymous meets

Meets at 9 a.m. every Saturday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call or text Lynn, 512-740-8562.