Community Calendar

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Stuff the Bus Event

Luling Lions Club will host their Stuff the Bus Distribution event on Thursday, August 13, at 4:30 pm at the Luling ISD Fine Arts Building. Free school supplies are for students attending Luling and Prairie Lea ISD. Donations are accepted. Mail to Luling Lions Club, PO Box 4, Luling, TX 78648.

Save the Date

St. Mark’s UMC will host a free seminar on August 29, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at 600 E. Live Oak entitled, “Navigating Tomorrow.” Nicole Barnett, Executive Director of Golden Age Home will explain the levels of Long-Term Care and

Elizabeth Raxter, Elder Law

Attorney will discuss Advanced Directives, the differences between each document, when they’re needed and how to obtain them. The community is invited and welcome to attend.

Please RSVP Cheryl Thompson at cdtleft@hotmail.com

Free Community Preparedness Workshop

Date/Time: Saturday, August 29, 10am-12 pm. Location: Dale Community Center, 47 Civic Dr, Dale, TX. The Dale Community Center will host a free Community Preparedness Workshop on Saturday, August 29th from 10:00 a.m. to noon at 47 Civic Dr. in Dale. Learn practical ways to protect your home, family, and independence during severe weather, wildfires, flooding, and extended power outages. Presentations will be offered in English and Spanish, and free emergency preparedness supplies will be available while they last. Admission is free, and no registration is required. For more information, call 512-601-0536 or visit www.dalecc.org/events/disaster-preparedness

Contact Information (name, phone number, and/or email): Dale Community Center, 512-601-0536, dalecommunityctr@gmail.com

Caldwell County Senior Expo

There will be a Senior Expo held on November 5, 2026 from10-3 pm. The public is invited to attend at the Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center located at 2947 N. Magnolia Ave, Luling, TX. You will be able to learn about local services at Senior agencies, ways to volunteer, guest speakers, food and drink and giveaways. CARTS will be providing transportation if needed.

Teen Hangout at the Library

Join the Dr. Eugene Clark Library for Teen Hangout Summer Reading every Wednesday from 4-5pm. Ages 13-18 are welcome. Play Teen Trivia and win prizes. Visit them at 217 S. Main Street, Lockhart. For more information call

512-398-3223.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic