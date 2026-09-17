Community Calendar Share:







45th Anniversary Celebration

Oakview Baptist Church located at 210 State Park Rd. is celebrating their 45th Anniversary on Sunday, September 27, 2026. Worship will begin at 9:45 am and at 12 pm. A fellowship lunch will follow. The community is welcome to attend.

Silver Seniors Market Day

Join Legacy Senior residents at 2125 Windsor Blvd. in Lockhart for their second indoor Arts & Crafts Event. The event will be held Saturday, October 2 from 9am-6pm. Shop for the holidays with one-of-a-kind handmade items, door prizes, food and more.

St. John’s Colony Civic Center

Presents A Community Nature and Wellness Series

St. John’s Colony Community Fall Garden in honor of our upcoming 155th Anniversary Harvest Festival. Classes are held at St. John’s Colony Civic Center , 109 Carter Rd, Dale, Texas. Opening Class: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, 11a.m.-2p.m. Gardening in Containers Class. Learn how to creatively combine herbs and vegetables in the garden and in pots.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Instructor/Facilitators: Maria Rios, Wesley Nurse, Elsie Lacy, County Extension Agent Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street Luling, TX 78648 Time:10-11a.m. Class Dates: October 20, 22, 27 November 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 Registration: Call 512-398-4299 to register. The class is free, but space is limited-please register in advance.

Caldwell County Senior Expo

There will be a Senior Expo held on November 5, 2026 from10-3 pm. The public is invited to attend at the Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center located at 2947 N. Magnolia Ave, Luling, TX. You will be able to learn about local services at Senior agencies, ways to volunteer, guest speakers, food and drink and giveaways. CARTS will be providing transportation if needed.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting

Alcoholics Anonymous has a group in Lockhart called Into Action Group for people who are struggling with alcohol problems.

Meetings are held on Mon-Fri 12 & 6pm, Sat. 10am & 6pm, Sun 11am & 6pm. Into Action Group is located at1301 South Main St, Lockhart, TX. Call 512-517-6054 or 830-351-8537 for more information.