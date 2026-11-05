Community Calendar

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The Caldwell County

Retired Teachers

Association to meet

CCRTA will meet November 10 at the Lockhart Senior Activity Center, 901 Bois d’Arc Street, at noon. The program presented by Julie Ohlendorf “Rules were made for the Classroom: Crossing the Road to What’s Next”. Lunch is served at the Senior Center at 11:30. A business meeting will begin after the program.

Caldwell County

Senior Expo

There will be a Senior Expo held on November 5, 2026 from10-3 pm. The public is invited to attend at the Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center located at 2947 N. Magnolia Ave, Luling, TX. You will be able to learn about local services at Senior agencies, ways to volunteer, guest speakers, food and drink and giveaways. CARTS will be providing transportation if needed.

The Cementerio

Navarro Historico

Association to Meet

The public and

members are invited to our Cemetery for All Souls Day November 7 from 11am-2 pm, in case of rain it will be moved to Nov 14.

Save the Date

Caldwell County Retired Teachers and Clear Fork Elementary School are hosting a “Come and Go Coffee” on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 to honor our veterans. The coffee and donuts will be available from 7:30 a.m until 9:30 a.m. at the front entrance to the school. At 8:00, a patriotic program will be presented in the cafeteria by the students. All veterans and their families are invited to attend. The wall of pictures of veterans may be viewed in the front hallway.

Contact Margaret Groves, Caldwell County Retired Teachers Association, 512-940-6235 groveswm@yahoo.com

Hoop for Hope

hula-hoop contest

On Saturday, November 14, at 11 a.m.–1 p.m. in the Lockhart City Park, 504 E. City Park Rd. the Heroines of Jericho, Willie’s Peak Youth Palace will host a hula-hoop contest. Enjoy Admission is free and only $5 to participate in the contest. Music, food vendors, bake sale, family activities — all ages welcome. Proceeds support college scholarships. Yvonne Shuler, 1 (972) 922-6648. Boys, girls and adults are encouraged to enter.

Alcoholics

Anonymous Meeting

Alcoholics Anonymous has a group in Lockhart called Into Action Group for people who are struggling with alcohol problems.

Meetings are held on Mon-Fri 12 & 6pm, Sat. 10am & 6pm, Sun 11am & 6pm. Into Action Group is located at1301 South Main St, Lockhart, TX. Call 512-517-6054 or 830-351-8537

for more information.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall

Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street Luling, TX 78648 Time:10-11a.m. Class Dates: October 20, 22, 27 November 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 Registration: Call 512-398-4299 to register. The class is free, but space is limited-please register in advance.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.