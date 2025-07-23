Community rallies to support Back-to-School Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

As summer draws to a close and the school year approaches, the Lockhart community is coming together in powerful ways to support local students through a series of back-to-school events. Three separate initiatives, led by 4:12 Kids, Austin Telco Federal Credit Union, and First Day Fresh Cuts, are offering school supplies, services, and celebrations to help families prepare for the new academic year.

4:12 Kids to Host 8th Annual Back-to-School Event

The nonprofit 4:12 Kids is set to hold its 8th Annual Back-to-School Event on Saturday, August 2, promising a day “bigger and better than ever.”

The organization is currently collecting donations to support local children in need. Requested items include:

• Kids’ clothing and shoes (new or gently worn)

• Brand-new undergarments (underwear, teen bras, socks)

• School supplies

• Bottled water, drinks, and snacks for the event

• Gift cards or monetary donations for additional purchases

Organizers stress that clothing and shoes must be clean and free of holes or stains, while undergarments and socks must be new.

Local churches, businesses, and community groups are encouraged to adopt specific donation areas, such as providing only shoes or school supplies, and are invited to help with event logistics.

In addition, child-focused vendors are welcome to participate, including professionals from healthcare, dental, vision, and insurance services. These vendors can share resources and provide support to families during the event.

For more information or to get involved, interested parties are encouraged to contact 4:12 Kids directly.

Austin Telco Launches First-Ever School Supply Giveaway

In a first for the credit union, Austin Telco Federal Credit Union will host a School Supply Giveaway on Saturday, August 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., located next to its Lockhart branch at Lions Park.

The event will provide students with clear backpacks stocked with school essentials, from folders to glue sticks. The celebration doesn’t stop at supplies—it will also feature free snow cones, face painting, a craft table and a special visit from the Lockhart Fire Department

Austin Telco representatives say the goal is to build community connections while ensuring kids are equipped and excited to return to school.

First Day Fresh Cuts: Backpacks and Back-to-School Spirit

On Saturday, August 10, from 1 to 5 p.m., First Day Fresh Cuts will host a school kickoff event at Lockhart Junior High, featuring a backpack raffle and free school supplies.

Ten winners will receive clear backpacks filled with grade-level-specific supplies, with raffle entry included free with every haircut.

Want to Help?

To contribute, volunteer, or learn more about any of these events, please contact the respective organizers or visit their websites and social media pages. Together, the Lockhart community is stepping up to make sure no student starts the year unprepared.