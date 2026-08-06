Community remembers balloon crash victims

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On July 30, at 7:42 a.m., members of the Caldwell County community gathered at the site of the tragic 2016, Lockhart hot air balloon accident to honor the 16 lives lost and remember a day that forever changed Caldwell County.

The memorial began with a moment of silence, followed by prayer, and the reading of a 10-Year Memorial Proclamation, recognizing the lives lost, the courage of the first responders, and the resilience of the families who continue to carry their loved ones in their hearts.

The Caldwell County Sheriff Office was honored to welcome family members, who traveled from across the country, to attend the memorial. Their presence served as a powerful reminder that the lives lost will never be forgotten, and that their memories continue to live on through those who loved them.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who joined in the memorial, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department / ESD No. 2, Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management, Caldwell County Victim Services, and Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden. Together, they stood united in honoring the victims, recognizing the dedication of the first responders and volunteers, and offering continued support to the families.

Although ten years have passed, the memories of that morning remain with the families, friends, first responders, dispatchers, volunteers, and community members whose lives were forever impacted. The memorial was not only a time of remembrance, but also a testament to the compassion, resilience, and unity that emerged in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

As the Sheriff ‘s office reflects on this solemn anniversary, they remain committed to honoring the memory of the 16 lives lost and to standing alongside the families who continue to carry their loved ones in their hearts each and every day.

PROCLAMATION by Sheriff Mike Lane

Whereas: On July 30, 2016, fifteen passengers and a pilot of a commercial hot air balloon took off for what they thought would be a great adventure. It ended up as the worst hot air balloon aviation accident in American history, claiming all. This accident was totally avoidable if antiquated FAA rules regarding hot air balloons were brought up to date (rules Dating from the 1930’s) “Commercial” balloon pilots were not required to be drug tested nor have medical exams, like other pilots carrying paying passengers. These rules are still in the process of being changed to reflect the increasing capacities and risks these aircraft presented. A continued fight to prevent other families from enduring a similar tragedy must be avoided, at all costs.

At this time, Caldwell County wants to recognize July 30t, as a National Day, to pause and honor the memory of the 16 individuals taken in the fatal “Hot Air Balloon” accident. We also want to honor the family members, who lost loved ones and whose lives were changed forever. We must never lose the memory of that terrible day of the largest Hot Air Balloon accident in the United States, that impacted so many families and lives.

Therefore, I, Sheriff Mike Lane of Caldwell County, do hereby recognize and declare July 30th. as National Hot Air Balloon Memorial Day, and urge the appropriate recognition whereof.

Signed this 30th day of July, 2026.