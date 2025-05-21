Ziegenfelder celebrates opening of facility in Lockhart Share:







By Lance Winter

Hays Caldwell Economic Development Partnership

A large crowd gathered Thursday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Ziegenfelder’s newest manufacturing facility — a major milestone for the frozen novelty company and the city of Lockhart.

The event marked the culmination of five years of planning, site selection, and construction for what is now the company’s first-ever greenfield facility — a 75,000-square-foot site equipped to produce 300 million frozen treats per year.

Bryce Mills, Ziegenfelder’s chief operating officer, set the tone for the celebration.

“It’s been a great week for twin clubs, right?” Mills joked, referring to the company’s signature “Twin Pops.” “Today marks the culmination of a lot of years of planning and dedication. We’re thrilled to unveil our new state-of-the-art facility with all of you today.”

Mills noted the company’s long history, which began in 1861 as a candy company in Wheeling, West Virginia. Over time, Ziegenfelder evolved into a national frozen treat powerhouse, with facilities in Wheeling, Denver, and Chino, California. The Lockhart site is the company’s fourth production facility and represents a strategic move to get closer to customers in the South.

“This is a major first for our company,” Mills said. “We’re used to retrofitting existing buildings. The opportunity to design something specifically tailored for us has been unique and exciting.”

The Lockhart facility will include four production lines, with one already operational and two more expected to come online by year’s end. The company has hired 70 employees so far and expects to add at least 20 more in the coming months.

P.J. Turner, Ziegenfelder’s chief customer officer, emphasized the importance of community, culture, and legacy in the company’s success.

“We’re a very unlikely story,” Turner said. “We’re a small fish in a giant ocean of food conglomerates. We don’t have the money they do — so we work harder and run faster.”

Turner praised Ziegenfelder as a “challenger brand” and “disruptor,” not just in the frozen novelty industry, but also in the lives of its employees.

“What’s cool is we don’t only disrupt at the shelf — we disrupt in a positive way in our people’s lives,” he said. “We disrupt with growth and opportunity.”

Turner also took a moment to recognize the company’s legacy owners, Lisa and Barry Allen, thanking them for building “a company with a soul.”

Lockhart city leaders also shared their enthusiasm for the new chapter. Mayor Lew White welcomed Ziegenfelder on behalf of the city.

“This investment is more than a business decision,” White said. “It’s a vote of confidence in our people and in our future. Ziegenfelder is known for supporting its employees, embracing the community, and doing business the right way — values we share here in Lockhart.”

Holly Malish, Lockhart’s economic development director, noted the broader implications of the company’s arrival for the local economy.

“The food and beverage industry is becoming a real cluster here in Lockhart,” she said. “With RealCold and now Ziegenfelder hiring nearly 200 workers combined, we’re building a manufacturing base that’s sustainable.”

Malish shared that Ziegenfelder’s job fair drew more than 220 applicants from Lockhart alone — a testament, she said, to the community’s excitement and readiness to work.

Megan Carvajal, president and CEO of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, officially welcomed Ziegenfelder into the chamber.

“You’re joining a group of impassioned people who care deeply about this community,” Carvajal said. “We’re so glad you chose us.”

At the state level, Annie Dennis, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, presented a certificate signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

“This project was a recipient of the Texas Enterprise Fund grant, which is reserved for companies that are going to make a significant impact,” Dennis said. “And it’s especially meaningful to me, since I worked on this project when it was just an idea back in 2021.”

Kevin Heller, Ziegenfelder’s president, closed out the event by thanking the city, the chamber, and the governor’s office for their partnership and support.

“We could have gone anywhere in Texas — but we chose Lockhart because of the people,” Heller said. “The culture here matched our culture. These are hard-working, honest people who care about their community. That’s exactly who we are.”

While the company is proud of its new high-tech facility, Heller said Thursday was about more than bricks and machines.

“What we’re really doing today is opening another door to the future,” he said. “This building represents innovation, opportunity, and the beginning of a long-term partnership with Lockhart. We’re incredibly proud to call this our new home.”