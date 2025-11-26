Shattered Dreams brings powerful lesson to LISD Students Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

LISD Photo

A powerful, two-day program aimed at educating teens on the dangers of impaired and distracted driving unfolded at Lockhart High School this week, bringing together students, educators, and first responders for a realistic and emotional learning experience.

The Shattered Dreams Project, modeled after the 1996 California initiative Every 15 Minutes, has been months in the making. The event was a collaborative effort involving local first responders, school administration, and students from the Practicum in Law/911 program.

For one educator, the project carried personal significance. Having participated in a similar event at Lockhart High School in 2003–04 while serving as the community’s Justice of the Peace, Judge Raymond De Leon, MSCJ, wanted to bring the experience back to today’s students.

Prior to the event, students attended a November 13 training session led by local first responders. The session prepared them for their responsibilities during the mock crash, emphasizing procedure, safety, and the gravity of real-world emergency scenes.

On the morning of Wednesday, November 19, students worked alongside Lockhart Police Department personnel to stage the simulated collision. The demonstration unfolded during fifth period and featured coordinated participation from Lockhart PD, Lockhart Fire Department, Caldwell County EMS, and Constables from Precincts 1 and 4. Students shadowed first responders throughout the exercise, gaining a close-up view of emergency response operations.

During the mock crash, first responders treated the scenario as they would an actual emergency. While the original script called for both driver and passenger to be evaluated, only the passenger received medical attention during the live event. The driver, deemed beyond help, was pronounced dead at the scene.

When the assigned Justice of the Peace was unexpectedly called away to a real emergency, retired JP Judge Raymond De Leon, MSCJ, stepped out of retirement to fill the role and formally pronounce the mock fatality.

The scene was documented by the campus Audio/Visual crew, photographed by the Yearbook staff, and supported by the Auto Collision program, which provided one of the vehicles used.

Later that afternoon, students participated in a Q&A session featuring Lockhart Victim Assistance, Lockhart PD, Constable Precinct 1, and Caldwell County EMS. The discussion allowed students to ask questions about emergency response, trauma, and the long-term impact of impaired driving.

The program concluded Thursday, November 20, with students signing a Pledge to Drive Sober poster, an outward commitment to making responsible choices behind the wheel.

The Shattered Dreams Project continues to serve as a stark reminder: the decisions made behind the wheel can change lives in an instant.