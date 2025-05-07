Lockhart ISD Bond passes, Prairie Lea ISD Bond fails Share:







ByLPR Staff

On Saturday, May 3, 2025 Caldwell County held their uniform election. There were minimal contested races, but all eyes were on some bond issues that were presented to voters.

Lockhart ISD has been vocal in their need for additional facility space to accommodate a growing middle school population. Per Lockhart ISD reports, currently, Lockhart Junior High is at 97% capacity—and it’s only projected to grow. By the start of the 2025-2026 school year, capacity is expected to reach 100% and is projected to hit 109% by 2029.

The approved $93,500,000 Bond will now be able to fund a second middle school that will provide space for up to 1,200 students, reducing overcrowding and creating a safe, spacious, and supportive learning environment. On Saturday, the voters heard the pleas from school staff, board members and parents to approve the bond with a vote of 976 for and only 317 against. LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada shared his appreciation following the election results:

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Lockhart community for their support in passing Bond 2025. The overwhelming approval of this bond is an investment in innovative opportunities for our students and a bold step forward for the future of education in Lockhart ISD. I’m especially thankful to our Board of Trustees for their leadership, and to everyone who played a role in informing, engaging, and supporting this effort.

“We’re excited to break ground in January 2026 and begin construction, with the goal of welcoming students by August 2027. Together, we are building a legacy of excellence and preparing for the growth ahead, while staying focused on unlocking the potential in every student.”

Prairie Lea Independent School District’s bond proposal, which sought to secure $8.55 million for various campus enhancements, was narrowly defeated in the recent election, garnering only 48% of the votes in favor of Proposition A.

This single proposition aimed to address a multitude of pressing needs within the district, including significant renovations to the elementary school, upgrades to restroom facilities, improvements to the auditorium, and enhancements to the gymnasium locker rooms. Additionally, the proposal outlined plans for better campus parking and driveways, essential repairs to infrastructure such as HVAC, electrical, and lighting systems, as well as the establishment of a new administrative office and community meeting space.

Despite the district’s assurances that the bond would not lead to an increase in the tax rate, it ultimately failed to achieve the necessary majority support. District officials had anticipated that these improvements would not only modernize aging facilities but also enhance the educational experience for students and serve the wider community more effectively.

Following the bond’s rejection, LPR reached out to the PLISD Superintendent for a comment, but as of presstime there was no reply. School district leaders have yet to disclose their next steps, although they have acknowledged that the needs highlighted in the proposal remain urgent. Lantana MUD

Proposition A-Lantana MUD Passed with a 1 to 0 vote.

Ladera MUD Caldwell County had several Propositions on the ballot including:

Proposition A-Confirming creation of Ladera Municipal Utility district of Caldwell County.

Proposition B –An operation and maintenance tax for the district to exceed one dollar twenty cents ($1.20) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.

Proposition C –The issuance of $72,000,000 bonds for water wastewater and drainage systems facilities. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of an interest on the bonds will be imposed.

Proposition D –The Issuance of $40,800,000 bonds for roads. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

Proposition E – The issuance of $108,000,000 bonds for refunding water, wastewater and drainage system facilities bonds issued pursuant to section 59, Article XVI of the Texas Constitution. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

Proposition F – The issuance of $61,200,000 bonds for refunding road bonds issued pursuant to section 52, Article III of the Texas Constitution. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

All passed with a single 1 to 0 vote.

Ladera Directors were also chosen including: Justin Anderson, Mitchell Classen, William Robinson, Jackson Madonna and Shane Shields.

In the Caldwell County Joint Election MUD No 9 also faired well with a 1 to 0 vote on all propositions including:

Proposition A- The issuance of $276,500,000 bonds for water, wastewater, and drainage system facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal of and interest on the bonds.

Proposition B-The issuance of $116,650,000 bonds for roads and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal of and interest on the bonds.

Proposition C-The issuance of $414,750,000 bonds for refunding water, wastewater, and drainage system facilities bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) issued pursuant to Section 59, Article XVI of the Texas Constitution and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal of and interest on the bonds.

Proposition D-The issuance of $174,975,000 bonds for refunding road bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) issued pursuant to Section 52, Article III of the Texas Constitution and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal of and interest on the bonds.

Caldwell County Joint Election MUD No 8 Directors voted in were Cole Sisto, John Mcmaud, Luke Dow, Bryan Zapata, Overton Thompson.

Proposition A-Confirming creation of Caldwell County Municipal Utility District No 8.

Proposition B-The operation and maintenance tax for the district not to exceed one dollar and twenty cents ($1.20) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.

Proposition C-The issuance of $93, 992,800 bonds for water, wastewater and drainage system facilities. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

Proposition D-The issuance of $65,222,100 bonds for roads, taxes, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

Proposition E-The issuance of $140,989,200 bonds for refunding water, wastewater, and drainage system facilities bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) issued pursuant to Section 59, Article XVI of the Texas Constitution and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal of and interest on the bonds and

Proposition F-The issuance of $97,833,150 bonds for refunding road bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) issued pursuant to Section 52, Article III of the Texas Constitution and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal of and interest on the bonds were all voted to pass 1 to 0.

