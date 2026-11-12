Comunity Calendar Share:







The Caldwell County

Retired Teachers

Association to meet

CCRTA will meet November 10 at the Lockhart Senior Activity Center, 901 Bois d’Arc Street, at noon. The program presented by Julie Ohlendorf “Rules were made for the Classroom: Crossing the Road to What’s Next”. Lunch is served at the Senior Center at 11:30. A business meeting will begin after the program.

McMahan

Community Center’s potluck dinner

November 14 from 5-7 PM at 6022 OFM 713, McMahan, TX. Come and enjoy having a meal with family and friends.

Turkey, ham, and dressing provided by the Community Center. Everyone is asked to bring a side dish to share.

Harvest Festival

Join in the fun at 109 Carter Rd., in Dale, TX on November 14 from 11am – 3pm. At

9am there will be a Hay Ride to Renaissance Ranch.

Hoop for Hope

hula-hoop contest

On Saturday, November 14, at 11 a.m.–2 p.m. in the Lockhart City Park, 504 E. City Park Rd. the Heroines of Jericho, Willie’s Peak Youth Palace will host a hula-hoop contest. Enjoy Admission is free and only $5 to participate in the contest. Music, food vendors, bake sale, family activities — all ages welcome. Proceeds support college scholarships. Yvonne Shuler, 1 (972) 922-6648. Boys, girls and adults are encouraged to enter.

The Irving Club to Meet

Join them on November 17, at 2 pm in the Eugene Clark Library to hear a presentation on the “Lockhart West End Development”, a future planning perspective from Council Member Taylor Burge.

The Irving Club meets every third Tuesday from September

through May at 2:45 pm following a Social gathering with refreshments from 2-2:30 pm.

Alcoholics

Anonymous Meeting

Alcoholics Anonymous has a group in Lockhart called Into Action Group for people who are struggling with alcohol problems.

Meetings are held on Mon-Fri 12 & 6pm, Sat. 10am & 6pm, Sun 11am & 6pm. Into Action Group is located at1301 South Main St, Lockhart, TX. Call 512-517-6054 or 830-351-8537

for more information.