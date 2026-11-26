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Alcoholics

Anonymous Meeting

Alcoholics Anonymous has a group in Lockhart called Into Action Group for people who are struggling with alcohol problems.

Meetings are held on Mon-Fri 12 & 6pm, Sat. 10am & 6pm, Sun 11am & 6pm. Into Action Group is located at1301 South Main St, Lockhart, TX. Call 512-517-6054 or 830-351-8537

for more information.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets

available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Professionals to Meet

Network Professionals of Lockhart, TX (NPLTX) is a business and professionals group that meet to network with each other every Wednesday at 7:30 am at Chisholm Trail Barbecue located at 118 S. Commerce St., Lockhart. Industry exclusive, referrals and relationships are made weekly.