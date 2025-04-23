Conversation with the Chamber: CTR and new events on the horizon Share:







By Leesa Teale, LPR Publisher

If you have been to a Chamber Luncheon, a Lockhart City Council meeting, a ribbon cutting or one of the many other events that occur in Lockhart, then you have more than likely saw the President and CEO of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, Megan Carvajal, there.

Recently, the Post-Register had the opportunity to catch up with Carvajal to get the down-low on a few different topics that the Chamber has on their plate currently.

Carvajal along with her staff and board, have been working tirelessly to learn what the community wants to see in the future from the Chamber. They are also trying to collaborate to bring a breath of fresh air to the events that they currently spearhead or host.

Recently, the Chamber announced they were changing up their monthly luncheon event. “We are not doing away with the luncheon completely. We are just not going to hold it every month. With continued sponsorship and support we will host them intermingled in with other new events,” Carvajal stated.

The next luncheon will be May 8. Kent Black will be hosting the next luncheon at Black’s Original BBQ. There will be no luncheon in June as it will be time for Chisholm Trail Roundup.

One of the new events, to enhance the networking facet of the Chamber, is the introduction of the Chamber Happy Hour. This event invites members to attend a ticketed event at a local chamber member’s brick and mortar to make a business connection or just see what the business has to offer. “This event will be all about creating a more relaxed, engaging opportunity for our members to build a connection, support a local business and enjoy the unique spirit Lockhart offers,” Carvajal explained.

The new event will be a casual come and go format. Your ticket will get you refreshments and conversation all while supporting local venues.

The first Happy Hour was hosted Tuesday at Chaparral Cantina, one of Lockhart’s newest businesses. The event was held downtown at 106 E. Market Street.

The conversation then turned to one of the most anticipated events in Lockhart, the 52nd annual Chisholm Trail Roundup (CTR). The CTR will carry-on the many traditional aspects of the festival including a parade, entertainment, food and craft vendors and of course the rodeo.

Sponsorships are actively being sought for CTR. “This event takes a lot of financial backing from everyone,” stated Carvajal. “We are so grateful for those who continue to sponsor CTR. Without our sponsors and volunteers leaders, the festival couldn’t continue as it has for the past 51 years,” Carvajal continued.

In looking back the Chamber staff found that the attendance last year for the event was over 15,000 attendees with some coming from not only out of state but from out of the country. “People can come to CTR and get the ‘Best of Texas’ experience with the music, food and rodeo all in one spot,” Carvajal said.

On Wednesday June 11, CTR kicks off bright and early at the Cowboy Breakfast. At 6:30 a.m. the Kiwanis Club of Lockhart invites everyone to join them on the downtown square in front of First National Lockhart Bank for a traditional chuck wagon breakfast. The proceeds of the breakfast benefit the Kiwanis Club Scholarship Program.

Entrance into the CTR this year will be monitored by the wristband system. “Every night will have a different wristband,” explained Carvajal. This year’s event offers everyone the opportunity to choose how they would like to attend. Thursday will be ½ price night with bands being only $10. Friday and Saturday can be purchased for $20 each. But if you want the whole shebang, for only $25 you can buy the three-day wristband combo. As a reminder, kids 12 and under are free. The carnival will again be facilitated by Alamo Attractions, and they assure the Chamber that there will be all the favorite rides including a Ferris Wheel this year. Entry wristbands for CTR 3-day package are on sale now and can be purchased from the 2025 Queens Court Candidates. Online 3-day and single day bands will go on sale May 1.

On Thursday the festival opens the gates at 5:00 p.m. At 6:45 the coveted Queen coronation takes place at the rodeo arena. Once again, the Rodeo is coming back to CTR with the help of Diamond Cross Rodeo Company. The Rodeo will be held at Lockhart City Park in conjunction with CTR.

The entire show will be displayed on a 12’ x 15’ LED Replay Screen provided by Wild Ride Productions. The rodeo is going to be very similar to years past. Contestants for the mutton-bustin event can sign up by visiting the Chamber’s website to fill our their registration.

This year the festival will welcome back the food and craft vendors as another arm to the major event. CTR is the perfect place to show off your treasures or talents to the thousands of people who attend. Approximately 40-50 booths have attended in the past. Anyone is invited to apply by visiting the website and submitting their application.

The 2025 BBQ & Chili Cook-off at Chisholm Trail Roundup will be returning as well. Registration began April 16 and spots are reserved on a first-paid, first-served basis. Entries include Meats, Chili, Beans, Cooks Choice, Salsa and Bartender’s Choice.

On Saturday morning at 10 a.m., First Lockhart National Bank will host the CTR Grand Parade in historic downtown Lockhart. Enjoy the fun and creativity of the 150+ entrees from local non-profit organizations, youth sports groups, car clubs, class reunions, surrounding festivals, and much more. Parade applications can be filled out online or you may drop it off or mail it to the Chamber office.

And finally the entertainment lineup on the Main Stage for CTR. Saltflat Blvd will be returning to kick off the festival on June 12. For Tejano Night, EZ Band will take the stage on June 13. To close out the music fest, the headlining act for June 14 is Bart Crow with an opener by Nathan Colt Young

“The Chisholm Trail Roundup is a very big production that takes the efforts of so many that we cannot name them all. We are very grateful for all those who helps in front and behind the scenes to continue to bring this festival to Lockhart,” Carvajal stated. This year, CTR is chaired by BJ Westmoreland, and the rodeo by Linda and Hoppy Haden.

For the latest on the CTR, watch for updates in the Post-Register, visit the CTR social media or visit ChisholmTrailRoundup.com for more information.

You may also contact the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce at 512-398-2818 or visit the office located at 104 W. Market St. downtown Lockhart.