Council filings complete with one incumbent dropping out￼

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

David Bryant has chosen not to seek re-election for District 2 on the Lockhart City Council.

The month-long filing period ended Monday, and of the positions up for re-election on Nov. 8, Bryant’s seat is the only one where the incumbent chose not to seek another term.

Hector Rangel and John Castillo did file for District 2. Both Bryant and Frank Estrada picked up packets but never filed.

District 1 incumbent Juan Mendoza will run unopposed.

The two At-Large posts will have three vyng for the positions. The top two getting the most votes for those seats will win the positions. Incumbents Brad Westmoreland and Mayor Pro-Tem Angie Gonzales-Sanchez will be challenged by Buck Johnson.

The other two positions on the city council — District 3 Councilmember Kara McGregor and District 4 Councilmember Jeffry Michelson – are not up for re-election this year.