County doesn’t escape storm damage￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Caldwell County was in the path of the storms that swept across much of Texas Monday.

Hector Rangel, Chief of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the county, addressed Commissioner’s Court Tuesday morning after a long night of checking on Caldwell County.

Rangel said a tornado had touchdown down along Tree Top Road between Luling and Stairtown., crossed Highway 80 for about a quarter of a mile before it went up again.

“We are doing assessments,” Rangel said. “There has been damage reported. We had some heavy rain, too.”

As of press time at the Post-Register, no injuries had been reported in Caldwell County due to the storms.

The good news with the rain is that Rangel asked Commissioners to keep the burn ban lifted, but he warned that things could get dry quickly and for people to stay aware of conditions.

In other business:

Miles Smith, a former Editor of the Lockhart Post-Register and former Public Information officer for the City of Lockhart, was officially hired as the first PIO for Caldwell County. Smith will begin his new role on April 3.

Commissioners approved Sheriff Mike Lane to hire two new corporal positions and two new animal control positions for the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Ezzy Chan, Executive Assistant to the Caldwell County Judge, said county employees are undergoing cyber security training.

During a special called meeting on Friday, March 18, the county approved a permit for the Old Settlers Music Festival, April 17-25, in Tilmon. While the musical entertainment will be April 21-24 — officials estimated about 5,000 individuals will be on site for the concerts – there will also be campers on the 145-acre site.