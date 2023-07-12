Daniel Alexander Horton, Sr. Share:







January 10, 1943 – July 7, 2023

Danny Horton, 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 7, 2023, in Lockhart, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandra, and one brother, James Cook and his wife, Lucy, of Granbury. He is also survived by his four children: Danny, Jr of Fairbanks, Alaska; Laura Brotzman of Rockport; Karen Williams of Fort Worth; and Michelle Horton of Austin. Their blended family included Sandy’s three children, Tara Snead of Taylor; Troy Snead of Alvin; and Trayce Youngblood of Austin. Two granddaughters, Meghan Beisel and Merissa Horton; and two grandsons Kayson Youngblood and Jacob Flores. As well as 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one 4-month-old great-great-grandchild.

Danny was born in Waco to Mattie Elizabeth (Meek) Cook and Archibald Horton Jr. Following high school and his service in the army, he and his first wife, Ilene, moved to Austin where they raised their four children. In 1970, he joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 520 in Austin, later receiving his 50-year service award in 2020. Danny, a 33rd Degree Mason was also an active member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, commonly known as The Elks Lodge.

Enjoying working for the Union in Las Vegas, Nevada for several years, Danny found the city a second home. Having once participated in the World Series of Poker, Danny was a passionate card player with a winning spirit in any game he played. He also enjoyed dancing, driving race cars, and sports of all kinds.

In the mid-2000s, he returned to his Texas home in Lockhart to enjoy retirement. Danny was a dedicated family man who supported his loved ones with an unconditional and unwavering love. His memory will be cherished by the many generations of loved ones that he leaves behind.

The visitation will be Thursday, July 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. The memorial service will be Friday, July 14 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.