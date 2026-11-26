December State Park programs announced
Visit the Lockhart State Park at 2012 State Park Road to enjoy events for you and your family.
December 1
Kids’ Golf Club, 5 pm. Join Ranger Steven for a semi-weekly informal golf clinic for kids.
December 5
Marvelous Mammals Hike, 10 am. Meet the mammals of the Park.
Ride with a Ranger on the New Property, 1:30 pm. Join Ranger Gary for a bike ride on the new property and receive tips & techniques along the way.
Campfire 101:
Making Camping S’more Fun, 2 pm. Join us for a fire-building demonstration.
December 8
Homeschool: Old School Ink Making, 10am
Experience Lockhart State Park as an outdoor classroom in this program for school-age kids.*
Kids’ Golf Club
5pm. Join Ranger Steven for a semi-weekly informal golf clinic for kids.
December 9
Homeschool: Old School Ink Making, 10am and 2 pm. Experience an outdoor classroom in this program for school-age kids.*
December 10
Homeschool: Old School Ink Making, 10 am
Experience an outdoor classroom in this program for school-age kids.*
December 12
Golf for Beginners 3, 8:30am. Build upon your golf knowledge and skills.*
Scavenger Hunt Hike, 10 am. Embark on a scavenger adventure – from vultures and insects to a scavenger-themed scavenger hunt.
Christmas Crafts, 2 pm
Paint a nature-inspired salt dough ornament to take home with you.
December 15
Preschool in the Park: Tracks & Scats, 10am
Come explore, create, and sing with us as we learn about our amazing environment.
Kids’ Golf Club, 5:00pm
Join Ranger Steven for a semi-weekly informal golf clinic for kids.
December 18
Holiday Candle Dipping, 2 pm. Create a candle the old-fashioned way!
December 19
Bug-Eat-Bug Hike, 10am
Explore the world of tiny predators and tiny prey.
Taffy Pull, 1pm
Learn how to make a sweet holiday treat!
Holidays for the Birds, 3pm. Join the elves in Santa’s workshop by making bird feeders for our feathered friends.