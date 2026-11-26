December State Park programs announced Share:







Visit the Lockhart State Park at 2012 State Park Road to enjoy events for you and your family.

December 1

Kids’ Golf Club, 5 pm. Join Ranger Steven for a semi-weekly informal golf clinic for kids.

December 5

Marvelous Mammals Hike, 10 am. Meet the mammals of the Park.

Ride with a Ranger on the New Property, 1:30 pm. Join Ranger Gary for a bike ride on the new property and receive tips & techniques along the way.

Campfire 101:

Making Camping S’more Fun, 2 pm. Join us for a fire-building demonstration.

December 8

Homeschool: Old School Ink Making, 10am

Experience Lockhart State Park as an outdoor classroom in this program for school-age kids.*

Kids’ Golf Club

5pm. Join Ranger Steven for a semi-weekly informal golf clinic for kids.

December 9

Homeschool: Old School Ink Making, 10am and 2 pm. Experience an outdoor classroom in this program for school-age kids.*

December 10

Homeschool: Old School Ink Making, 10 am

Experience an outdoor classroom in this program for school-age kids.*

December 12

Golf for Beginners 3, 8:30am. Build upon your golf knowledge and skills.*

Scavenger Hunt Hike, 10 am. Embark on a scavenger adventure – from vultures and insects to a scavenger-themed scavenger hunt.

Christmas Crafts, 2 pm

Paint a nature-inspired salt dough ornament to take home with you.

December 15

Preschool in the Park: Tracks & Scats, 10am

Come explore, create, and sing with us as we learn about our amazing environment.

Kids’ Golf Club, 5:00pm

Join Ranger Steven for a semi-weekly informal golf clinic for kids.

December 18

Holiday Candle Dipping, 2 pm. Create a candle the old-fashioned way!

December 19

Bug-Eat-Bug Hike, 10am

Explore the world of tiny predators and tiny prey.

Taffy Pull, 1pm

Learn how to make a sweet holiday treat!

Holidays for the Birds, 3pm. Join the elves in Santa’s workshop by making bird feeders for our feathered friends.