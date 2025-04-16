New businesses join downtown Lockhart Share:







Lockhart square welcomes the

Artisan House by Struthers & Co. to town

By Anthony Collins, LPR Editor

Lockhart is recognized for its support of local handcrafted businesses, and the Artisan House just happens to be one of the next new additions to the downtown community.

Introducing Ryan and Leigha Struthers, the proprietors of Artisan House by Struthers & Co., which is situated at 107 E. San Antonio Street downtown Lockhart.

Originally from Houston, the couple has made Lockhart their home for the last four years. For the past two years, the Struthers have been selling their homemade candles and products at area farmer’s market, and they realized the need for a larger space.

Their brick and mortar store has been open for just over a month, featuring a variety of candle scents inspired by customer suggestions, including a unique “Lockhart Candle” that captures the essence of BBQ.

“Our new space is not only a place to discover unique, handmade goods, but also a creative hub. We’ll be hosting workshops in our studio, giving you the opportunity to unleash your creativity and explore new artistic endeavors with us,” the couple stated.

The business is committed to promoting and supporting environmentally sustainable practices. That’s why they are happy to create their very own handcrafted eco-friendly, refillable concrete candles. From hand-pouring each vessel to carefully sanding and sealing, they take pride in every step. The candles are then poured using natural soy waxes and premium cruelty-free fragrance oils for a clean non-toxic burn in your home.

In addition to candles, Artisan House offers non-toxic soaps, bath and body products, and DIY craft gifts. Leigha says they will soon be offering a candle making class. Their current operating hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.



Coffee, Lite Bites and Spirits from Sunrise to Sunset at Chaparral

Above, Picture from left to right, Jordan Smith (Designer), Austin Burge, Taylor Burge, Ruben Gonzalez (Designer)

If you’re craving a margarita and a quesadilla, head over to Chaparral Cantina at 104 E. Market in downton Lockhart. This establishment is the realization of a long-held dream for Lockhart residents Austin and Taylor Burge, who also own the adjacent Chaparral Coffee.

They recently celebrated the coffee shop’s 9th anniversary on April 11. Austin expressed his aspiration to one day own the entire building and enjoy a margarita on the patio. “This has been our dream for a long time, and when the opportunity arose, we seized it,” Taylor shared.

The interior boasts Saltillo tiles imported from Saltillo, Mexico, and features walls made of natural materials like straw and limestone. Austin describes the venue as a Tex-Mex cocktail lounge that honors local traditions.

Recently, the Cantina entertained guests at Lockhart’s First Friday event. The Cantina will have a soft opening Friday, April 18 in conjunction with the season opener of Courthouse Nights, with the official launch scheduled for the evening of May 1.

The Cantina is also collaborating with the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce as hosts of the Chambers new Happy Hour event. The event was created as a new networking venture. The event is all about creating a more relaxed, engaging opportunity for Chamber members to build meaningful connections, support local businesses, and enjoy the unique spirit of Lockhart.

The casual, come-and-go format will include refreshments, conversation, and community-building all while supporting local venues.

On April 22, the Happy Hour event will be from 5:15-6:15 and tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce office.

The Cantina’s full-service hours will be Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm, with permanent hours to be announced closer to the official opening.