From staff reports

According to Lockhart High School, Lions’ junior quarterback Ashton Dickens has eclipsed the school’s season-season rushing record with 2,013 yards, breaking Dominic Hardaway’s 2008 total of 1,984.

Senior Lion Sean McKinney finished the 2022 season as number four on the single-season chart with 1,705, just behind number three Daequan Ellison’s 1,784 yards in 2018.