Do you know what to do if the siren goes off?

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How to be weather aware when you hear the siren

By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

Recently there have been several storms that have produced the need to sound the alarm. But for some residents of the area, those sirens can be confusing. To help better understand the alert system, the Lockhart Police Department recently posted the following information on their social media.

The 5-siren outdoor warning system will be used to alert Lockhart residents of impending severe weather and/or chemical emergencies. Activation criteria for the City of Lockhart includes;

•The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) issues a Tornado Warning.

• The National Weather Service (NWS) issues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and indicates the potential for destructive winds of 70 mph or greater.

• Observed hail of 1.5 inches in diameter (ping pong ball) or greater.

• Any observed weather condition, which is judged to be hazardous to people and early warning would potentially save lives.

This notification system is developed for Central Texas and administered by the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG).

The warning system will notify citizens of Lockhart by phone call, text or email for emergencies such as: tornados, severe weather, flooding, and local emergency information.

Remember: You can always sign up for emergency alerts at https://warncentraltexas.org