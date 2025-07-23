Downtown Lockhart shop damaged in wreck Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

Magic Mirror owner Natalie Gordon was woken up to best friend Taylor Burge banging at her home’s front door after multiple phone calls went unanswered. Burge was trying to contact Gordon to let her know that her vintage store had just been severely damaged due to a truck driving through the front of the building located at 111 W. San Antonio St in downtown Lockhart.

An elderly driver had just left First Lockhart National Bank’s drive thru at the corner of Church and San Antonio Street and lost control. The Ford F-150 was found to be buried inside the store when it came to rest. The gentlemen’s identification was not available, but he was taken by ambulance with no life threatening injuries.

Upon arrival Gordon found Lockhart and Caldwell County emergency staff were on hand to evaluate the damage to the building checking for structural soundness. The entire left side of the façade was destroyed with missing windows and a support beam that were taken out during the accident. The preliminary assessment is still underway according to Lockhart City Director of Public Works Sean Kelley.

Inside the store there was severe cosmetic damage with inventory and store fixtures being destroyed and damaged. Gordon, who has been at this location since 2020 also has had a location in Fort Worth inside Doc’s Records and Vintage since 2018. “I have options to move my inventory to Fort Worth until I can get things back open here. So, I am counting my blessings right now,” stated Gordon.

Unfortunately, Gordon did not have insurance on her business, but it is believed to be that building owner John Stumpf does have insurance on the building.

No one else was hurt as the store had not opened for business yet.

Burge stated that a Go Fund Me page has been set up. To donate go to https://gofund.me?aea936fc. Several donations have poured in to help with the needs of Gordon and her store.