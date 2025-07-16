Downtown revitalization nears completion around Caldwell County Courthouse Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The City of Lockhart’s Downtown Revitalization Project is nearing a major milestone as work continues in the nine-block area surrounding the historic Caldwell County Courthouse.

Designed to enhance the downtown experience, the project includes sweeping upgrades to utility and drainage systems, repaved streets, improved pedestrian access, hardscape features, landscaping, and new traffic patterns on North Main Street, stretching from SH-142/W. San Antonio Street to Walnut Street.

As of July 11, construction crews have completed several key components of the infrastructure work. Wastewater lines have been installed on Market Street and in the alley behind Main Street near Market Street. In addition, new sidewalks were poured at three prominent locations: the southeast corner of Commerce and San Antonio Streets, the northwest corner of Market and Main Streets, and along the south side of the Courthouse.

These improvements are part of the city’s effort to make downtown more walkable and inviting for both residents and visitors.

In the coming days, crews are expected to complete the installation of a wastewater line in the alley off Main Street between Market and San Antonio. Work will also continues on the wastewater system along Commerce Street, between Commerce and Market Streets. Sidewalk construction is scheduled for the southeast corner of San Antonio and Commerce Streets, the southeast corner of Main and Market Streets, and along East Commerce Street.

One of the project’s most notable milestones has already been reached: the completion of all sidewalk construction around the Caldwell County Courthouse. Once the final bulb-out is installed at the southeast corner of Main and Market Streets, all bulb-outs around the downtown square will be finished. In total, 35 bulb-outs have been constructed as part of this project, aimed at improving pedestrian safety by slowing vehicle traffic and increasing visibility at crosswalks.

City officials view the Downtown Revitalization Project as a long-term investment in Lockhart’s historic and economic vitality. The upgrades are expected to foster a more vibrant business environment, increase foot traffic, and enhance the city’s appeal as both a tourist destination and a community gathering place. As work continues, residents are encouraged to stay informed about construction schedules and road closures through official city updates.