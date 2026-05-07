Downtown Revitalization Project is complete Share:







Above, The City of Lockhart, in partnership with the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, downtown Lockhart businesses, and the Lockhart EDC, celebrated the completion of the Downtown Revitalization Project with a ribbon cutting on April 30. This project delivered major upgrades to water and sewer utilities, drainage, streets, hardscapes, pedestrian access, and landscaping throughout the downtown area. Designed to preserve the charm of historic downtown while preparing for future growth, these improvements create a more welcoming, vibrant, and functional space for residents, visitors, and local businesses alike. The project reinforces downtown Lockhart as a thriving hub for community life, economic development, and tourism. Pictured left to right, Taylor Burge-City Council, Juan Mendoza-City Council, Joseph Resendez-Lockhart City Manager, Lockhart Mayor Lew White, Sean Kelley-Lockhart Public Works Director, Jeffry Michelson-Lockhart Mayor Pro-Tem, Tiffany Hutchinson-Padilla-Lockhart Downtown and Tourism Director, Brad Westmoreland-City Council, Roger Heaney-Lockhart Public Information Officer.

Photo courtesy of City of Lockhart.