Earth Day, Gary Style

Neighbors helping Neighbors

Pictured above are: from the Human Resource Department, HR Director Elva Zdeb, Anesha Henderson, Melinda Martinez, Finance and Administration Director Stacy Kerns, and OA/CTS Director Nicole Sanchez, handing out Flower Seeds and jellybeans to the staff “Celebrating Earth Day.” Also pictured are the Health and Wellness staff, under Director Rycky Pera, showing off the work done on their flower beds.

Courtesy Photo.

Gary Job Corps has been celebrating the Earth Day activities for the month of April by planting flowerbeds and trees around the Center.

Over the years, the staff and students from the Gary Center, have been active with Earth Day everyday by assisting with the work on Community Gardens, Highways Cleanups, River and Park Cleanups, and the construction of the aeration Windmills at Lake Kyle.