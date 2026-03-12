Egg My Yard fundraiser coming up Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart Police & Employee Association is strengthening its connection with residents through a series of community-focused initiatives, including a new Easter fundraiser and an ongoing food drive aimed at helping local families in need.

According to Officer Jason Burt, vice president of the Lockhart Police & Employee Association, the efforts reflect the organization’s commitment to becoming a more visible and engaged part of the community.

“The Egg My Yard Easter event is a fundraiser for the Lockhart Police Employee Association,” Burt said. “We are working to become an active part of the community, bridging the gap and supporting our city where it matters most, the next generation.”

The association’s fundraiser, called “Egg My Yard,” offers a fun surprise for local families during the Easter holiday. Through the program, members of the Lockhart Police & Employee Association will secretly fill participating yards with candy-filled Easter eggs the night before Easter, creating a ready-made egg hunt for children on Easter morning. “We will be filling the eggs with candy and little toys,” Burt said.

Families can choose from several package options:

20 eggs for $30, 50 eggs for $55, 75 eggs for $70, 100 eggs for $95.

Organizers say spots are limited and encourage families to reserve early. “Reserve your spot now to have your little ones wake up and see the Easter Bunny came,” the event announcement states. Funds raised through the event will support the Lockhart Police & Employee Association’s community outreach programs.

The association has long been known for organizing the Blue Santa program, which provides gifts to local children during the Christmas season. But Burt said the organization hopes to expand its community presence year-round. “We have been running Blue Santa for years, but our goal is to be more than just that,” he said. “We want to be recognizable at games, community functions and holiday events.”

Officers recently participated in Little League opening day, greeting families and supporting local youth sports. The organization also has additional outreach efforts planned in the coming months.

Among those initiatives is a community food drive running from March 2 through March 26 to benefit the Caldwell County Food Bank.

Donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Lockhart Police Department, 214 Bufkin Ln., Lockhart.

Suggested donation items include: Cereal, Peanut butter, Jelly, Canned fruit, Canned vegetables, Boxed macaroni and cheese, Pasta and sauces, Instant mashed potatoes Powdered milk, Fruit snacks, Cookies, Crackers, Cooking oil, Baby formula.

Organizers say the drive is designed to support families in Caldwell County who may be experiencing food insecurity. “Every donation makes a difference,” Burt said. “We want to help support local families in need while continuing to build relationships within our community.” The Lockhart Police & Employee Association encourages residents to stay connected and support its initiatives. Community members can follow the organization on social media or contact the association directly to learn more about upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, or ways to support the programs.

Residents interested in participating in the Egg My Yard fundraiser or supporting other outreach efforts can reach the association at: lockhartpea@gmail.com

As the organization expands its presence through events, service projects, and youth-focused initiatives, Burt said the goal remains simple. “We want to be part of the community we serve,” he said. “Not just during the holidays, but all year long.”