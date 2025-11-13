Proto-Town: A new frontier for innovation in Caldwell County Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Caldwell County is quickly becoming a hub for cutting-edge innovation, thanks to a bold new venture called Proto-Town, a campus designed to help hardware startups prototype, test, and scale technologies that tackle real-world challenges.

Proto-Town focuses on advancing technologies that address essential global needs: producing abundant energy, providing clean water, and reducing the cost of infrastructure. The campus offers innovators space to move fast, share ideas, and hire skilled talent that understands the complex problems they aim to solve.

The idea was born from the experiences of founders Josh Farahzad and Merle Nye, lifelong friends who met at Duke University. Josh, 26, launched a rocket nearly to space while still a student and later left Duke to start a rocket company. Merle, 27, worked on energy hardware projects for emerging markets and helped develop technology that stabilizes the U.S. electrical grid. Both founders saw firsthand how difficult it was for hardware companies to find space, resources, and talent, and set out to build a better solution.

Attracted by Caldwell County’s strong local leadership, proximity to Austin and San Antonio, and its community spirit, the founders chose Lockhart as the home for Proto-Town. To promote their vision, they converted a school bus into a mobile “pitch deck” filled with prototypes from startups they hoped to host. Over 60,000 miles later, their journey on the Red Bus had drawn interest and support from innovators across the country.

In Lockhart, they met John Cyrier, former Caldwell County Commissioner and State Representative, who shared their enthusiasm for bringing advanced hardware jobs to the area. With his guidance, they secured the ranch that would become Proto-Town’s home.

Just a year ago, Josh and Merle were living on air mattresses as they began turning that ranch into reality. Today, hundreds of engineers and entrepreneurs have visited Proto-Town to share ideas, recruit talent, and explore opportunities to set up shop in Caldwell County.

Proto-Town aims to attract startups developing technologies that directly improve daily life, making air conditioning more affordable, water cleaner, and creating high-quality manufacturing jobs in the United States. Among the first companies to join Proto-Town are innovators tackling some of the most pressing challenges of modern life. One of them is Atmos, founded by Evan Lipofsky, who left UC Berkeley to build the world’s most affordable air conditioning system. Lipofsky and his brother, Blake, relocated to Proto-Town this spring, leaving behind an aerospace engineering career to focus on prototyping their groundbreaking cooling technology by testing it on buildings across the campus.

Another company, Eden Technologies, was founded by Hunter Manz, who grew up witnessing water scarcity in Las Vegas and wanted to create a solution. While studying at Utah Tech, Manz developed a concept for desalinating water using a reverse osmosis centrifuge and teamed up with classmates Zack Manweiler and Reece Thompson to turn the idea into a company. Earlier this year, the team relocated from Utah to Proto-Town to bring their technology to life.

Also joining the community is ScoutLabs, founded in 2022, which specializes in camera-based pest monitoring traps. Their technology turns daily trap images into real-time maps and alerts for agriculture and biosecurity, helping farmers catch invasive species before they spread. The company’s products are already being used to protect crops from fruit flies in California and Florida, and they plan to begin assembling traps directly at Proto-Town.

Proto-Town’s founders are committed to partnering with local schools to create internships and career paths for Caldwell County students. “Our goal,” they explain, “is for students to grow up here, study here, and step into careers that are changing the world.” The team hopes that by exposing students to advanced engineering and entrepreneurial opportunities, they can inspire the next generation of Texas innovators.

In the short term, Proto-Town is expected to bring dozens of new technology jobs to Caldwell County. Long term, the founders hope it will serve as an engine of innovation, spurring new startups, educational partnerships, and community development. They envision a thriving ecosystem where local talent and world-class innovation come together to shape the future of hardware technology.

Proto-Town’s founders emphasize that their success depends on community involvement. Regular tours and public events are planned to connect residents with the work happening on-site. Residents interested in opportunities can inquire at careers@proto.town.

What makes Proto-Town stand out among Texas innovation hubs is its blend of frontier grit and futuristic ambition. The campus is designed not only for invention but also for inspiration, with much of its land preserved for natural spaces where innovators can hike, bike, and recharge.

“Proto-Town,” the founders say, “is a place built by and for pioneering founders, where community members and innovators can build ambitious things together.”