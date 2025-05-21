Tract bringing Uhland a mega tech hub site Share:







By Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor

The scent of smoked brisket may soon share the air with the low hum of high-powered servers in Caldwell County. In a move that promises to redefine the region’s future, Colorado-based data infrastructure developer Tract has secured a sprawling 1,515-acre site just outside Lockhart, near the small town of Uhland, with plans to build one of Texas’ most ambitious data center campuses.

Dubbed a “mega site,” this future tech hub is designed to support over 2 gigawatts (GW) of computing capacity, enough to place Caldwell County firmly on the map as a heavyweight in the world of digital infrastructure. From artificial intelligence to cloud services, this facility is expected to power the next generation of innovation, all while injecting a massive dose of economic vitality into the area.

“This is the kind of high-impact, long-term investment that has the potential to reshape a region,” said Richard Vasquez, a regional economist at The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. “And with the rise of AI and cloud-based applications, demand for this type of infrastructure is only going to increase.” The data center park will begin taking shape within the next 12 to 18 months, with operations projected to launch by 2028. And while it may seem like an abrupt shift for an area better known for its BBQ joints than server farms, local officials say it’s a natural evolution rooted in opportunity and strategic planning.

“This isn’t just about tech investment,” said Uhland business owner Steve Simms. “It’s about responsible growth and collaboration. Tract has already shown its commitment to being a good neighbor.”

Indeed, Tract’s CEO Grant van Rooyen has emphasized that the selection of this Caldwell County location was no accident. The site offers high-capacity power lines, natural gas pipelines, fiber-optic connectivity, and proximity to Lockhart’s skilled workforce, all critical elements for a cutting-edge data facility.

Governor Greg Abbott also gave the project a thumbs up, saying, it will generate thousands of construction and permanent operation jobs while driving long-term economic growth for the region.

But let’s not gloss over the elephant in the server room: energy consumption. Data centers are known to be energy-hungry beasts, and this one’s no different. Tract has already secured a 360-megawatt (MW) grid connection through Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative and plans to add on-site power generation to ease the burden on the existing grid.

To sweeten the deal even further, Tract is investing in the local community, not just with jobs and high-speed internet potential, but also with boots-on-the-ground infrastructure improvements. One of their first commitments? Funding major roadway enhancements along FM 2720, a key access route for the future tech park.

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden expressed full support, saying that “Caldwell County’s business technology ecosystem is expanding rapidly, and we’re excited to welcome a new data center to our area.” Judge Haden went on to say that “Tract’s development is poised to significantly contribute to our local economy in ways that include significantly increasing our tax base and decreasing the tax burden on our local property owners and making important improvements to infrastructure, including well-traveled nearby thoroughfares like FM 2720.” “This project brings more than economic growth, it brings infrastructure, opportunity, and collaboration,” says Haden.