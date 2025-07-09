First-Ever homeless count conducted Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Seventeen months ago, the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition (CCHC) set out on a mission: to count the county’s homeless population for the first time ever.

On January 31, 2025, that mission came to life when the coalition conducted its first official Point-In-Time (PIT) count, finally putting hard data behind a long-overlooked issue in the community.

Since then, CCHC has grown from a grassroots team of just three volunteers to a fully formed non-profit, now boasting 11 board members and 41 trained volunteers throughout the county. But they’re not stopping at counting.

“The January count opened our eyes,” said a coalition spokesperson. “It made us realize how much more we could and should be doing.”

Instead of waiting for the next official PIT count in 2026, CCHC now performs quarterly counts and monthly surveys. This gives them a much better picture of who’s being affected, especially vulnerable groups like veterans, youth, and families. They’re also spreading the word through community events and videos on their YouTube channel.

Just this year, CCHC has already helped 346 individuals, including 51 veterans, all with an unpaid volunteer force.

Their presence is expanding in other ways, too. On July 11, the coalition will celebrate the grand opening of its new public office at 1205 Blackjack Street in Lockhart. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include ice cream, light refreshments, and an invitation to support the cause.

Cindy Gonzales, Caldwell County’s Victim Services Coordinator, said the new space will help serve more people. “We are also partnering with Delivering Hope in Lockhart, who will office with us and operate a thrift store to help provide clothing and household items,” she said.

CCHC’s board is now as diverse as the county it serves, geographically, racially, and ethnically. Representatives from the Caldwell County Commissioners Court, the City of Luling, and Martindale are already on board, with hopes to soon include someone from the City of Lockhart as well.

Want to get involved? There are lots of ways. You can volunteer, get trained as a Lead Field Volunteer, request a presentation for your civic or community group, or make a donation, either one-time or recurring. You can even show support by purchasing a 2025 CCHC Support Sticker to raise awareness.

The coalition meets monthly and can be reached at homelessincaldwell.com, by email at help@homelessincaldwell.com, or by phone at 830-351-4421.