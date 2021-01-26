Eunice Alexander Hagan Share:







Eunice Alexander Hagan passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the age of 96. She had been a resident at Parkview Nursing and Rehab for the last 4 years. Eunice was born on October 24, 1924 in the McMahan Community and was a lifelong resident of Caldwell County.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harry R. Hagan, and her son Michael Ray Hagan. A descendent of the Aexanders of Plum Creek, she was also preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Ruby Culpepper and James Rufus Alexander, her sister Frances Mahoney and her brothers Royce and Bruce Alexander. She is survived by her son James Hagan and his wife Becky, daughter Kathy Hagan Deussen, daughter Lynda Hagan and her partner Stacy Shank and daughter-in-law Darla Harbour Hagan. Eunice is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great- grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.

After a year at the Golden Age Home, Eunice was moved to Parkview where she made many new friends and settled into a comfortable routine. Her days were spent rolling through the halls in her “walking chair” chatting with staff and checking with her friend Ruby to see if she had any extra snacks. Eunice was always willing to share her opinion with staff and frequently offered them helpful advice. Last year she decided to start the day with a song and could be heard throughout the day singing as she rolled around. Somehow, she also managed to learn to speak a little Spanish.

A public graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan, Texas. Pallbearers are James Hagan, Mark Hagan Sr., Mark Hagan Jr., Jason Hagan, Alex Deussen and Tyler Caddell. Anyone that wishes to share a memory or offer condolences may do so on the McCurdy Funeral Home website.