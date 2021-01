Karen Nation Share:







Karen Nation, 46, beloved wife, daughter and sister was called to her eternal resting place on January 6, 2021 after a short illness.

Karen was predeceased by her father, Richard L. Pelchat.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, Timothy Nation; her mother, Carol Pelchat; sister, Vicki Fraser; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.