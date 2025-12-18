Five years later, Landry family still searching for answers Share:







Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor

Five years have passed since Texas State University student Jason Landry left campus for what should have been a routine drive home for the holidays. He never arrived.

Landry, 21, departed San Marcos in December 2020, joining thousands of college students heading home to their families at the end of the semester. He began the familiar drive to his parents’ home in Missouri City, a Houston suburb, traveling roads he had taken many times before. Somewhere along the way, something went terribly wrong.

Just before midnight, Landry’s crashed Nissan Altima was discovered on a remote gravel road outside Luling, about 30 miles east of San Marcos. His belongings were scattered near the vehicle, but there was no sign of Landry himself.

Five years later, his disappearance remains unsolved.

Landry was last heard from on the night of Dec. 13, 2020. Around 11 p.m., he spoke with his parents and told them he was lost and having trouble with directions. That call was the final known contact anyone had with him.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 14, investigators located his abandoned vehicle on a rural road. The scene raised immediate questions. Landry’s phone, wallet and keys were found at or near the car. Clothing items, including underwear, were also recovered nearby. There were no signs of blood, no evidence of a struggle and no indication another vehicle was involved.

Despite extensive searches using K-9 units, drones, helicopters, ATVs and ground teams, no trace of Landry has ever been found.

“It was as if he simply walked away and vanished,” one investigator previously said.

Over the years, multiple agencies have been involved in the case. Since 2023, the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has taken the lead, dedicating hundreds of investigative hours to the disappearance. Officials say the case remains active, with new searches planned.

Jason’s father, Kent Landry, a former prosecutor who later became a pastor, said another search effort is expected to begin soon, possibly following a vigil marking the anniversary.

“We’re going to be having a search right after the vigil,” Kent said. “Law enforcement is working leads as they come in, and they’re working on another project, getting permission to do some further searching.”

Where search teams can go continues to depend on landowner permission and weather conditions.

“Pretty much in the same area,” Kent said. “It depends on landowners and the weather. They’re going back and trying to search again.” Jason. Future searches could include that area if property owners grant access. Despite the passage of time, Jason’s family remains convinced that someone, somewhere, knows something.

“So many of them that we’ve heard from believe very strongly that someone does know something,” Kent said. “Locals feel like someone knows something. It makes me wonder if someone does and just hasn’t come forward.”

Several retired federal agents, including Abel Peña of the non-profit Project Absentis, have assisted with the case over the years. Still, no definitive answers have emerged.

Kent explained the support from the Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has been meaningful, even as he acknowledges the limitations of statewide resources. “They’ve been a blessing,” he said. “I know they’re juggling a lot of cases.”

The holiday season remains the most difficult time of year for the Landry family. As time moves on, a new generation is growing up without ever knowing Jason.

“My granddaughter looked at his picture and said, ‘Who’s that?’” Kent said. “She’ll never know her Uncle Jason. He’d been the fun uncle.” The family has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to finding Jason. “It’s $20,000 for information leading to finding Jason, and we would love to write that check,” Kent said. “It would be bittersweet, but we would be so thankful to finally get some closure for our family.” Kent said his faith sustains him through the uncertainty. “We feel Jason’s in heaven, and I’ll see him again when I get there,” he said.

In addition to searching for their son, the Landry family is advocating for changes in how missing persons cases are handled in Texas. They are pushing for greater statewide consistency and a dedicated role to ensure families receive regular communication.

“It would be nice to have more emphasis on a statewide level and someone whose job it is to communicate with families, so you don’t feel forgotten,” Kent said.

As another year passes without answers, the questions surrounding Jason Landry’s disappearance remain haunting, and unresolved. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6777.