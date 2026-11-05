Genealogical and Historical Society to meet Share:







The Genealogical and Historical Society of Caldwell County will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the J. B. Nickells Memorial Library at 215 South Pecan Avenue, Luling, Texas. The meeting is scheduled for 10 am to 12 pm.

After a brief business meeting to elect 2027 officers, guest speaker Donaly E. Brice, local historian and retired Reference Archivist of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, will present a program, “Santa Anna’s 1836 Invasion of Texas.”

Although many people are generally familiar with the Anglo version of the battles of the Texas Revolution — Gonzales, the Alamo, Goliad, and San Jacinto—little is known about the actual Mexican invasion into Texas. A completely different and fascinating story unfolds when told from the Mexican perspective. It is a story fraught with untold problems of organization by Santa Anna and the perils and hardships endured by his invading forces during their grueling march into Texas.

Following the program, there will be refreshments and an opportunity to visit and learn more about our fascinating local history. A number of door prizes will be awarded to participants attending our meeting. All visitors are welcome