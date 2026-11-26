Give what you can this season Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

During the holidays, people who have a little extra remember those who don’t. Many want to help out their fellow neighbors, friends, or strangers by donating,g but some don’t know how.

Though various outlets are available to donate to state and nationwide, groups and organizations hope you choose to keep your giving more local.

Several groups are stepping up and hosting toy, food,d and pet supply drives to help fill the gaps.

Steele Chrysler Jeep Dodge R, located at 2000 S. Colorado in Lockhart, is one of those stepping up to accept new, unwrapped toys. Their goal is to collect as many toys as possible by filling up their purple Jeep Gladiator with gifts that will be given to children and families. They are accepting gifts for all ages. They are accepting donations until December 4th.

Citizens State Bank in Luling is also partnering with Luling Food Pantry and Kingdom Rescue to collect food and pet supplies for local families and animals in need. They are asking for dry pantry foods and non-perishable food items. They are also asking for cat and dog food and toys. If you would like to donate items, drop them off at Citizens State Bank located at 200 S. Magnolia in Luling by December 16.

Caldwell County Constable, Precinct 4, is also placing a call out to donate toys for ages 1-12 years old. They have a designated drop-off bin located at the Constable’s office at 2990 FM1185 in Lockhart. They remind everyone that every toy, big or small, makes a difference. The final day to drop off the toys is December 4. Caldwell County Brown Santa is underway and accepting new, unwrapped toys at four different locations this year. Those sites include: Grace Lutheran Church, 919 W. San Antonio St. in Lockhart. You can also drop off at Dollar General, 16885 San Marcos Hwy in Martindale, and Dollar General in Dale, located at 2020 Old Colony Line Rd. One other location you can drop off at for Brown Santa is 505 E. Fannin Street in Luling. They encourage the community to get involved to help make the holidays brighter for the children of Caldwell County.

Lockhart Little League is also hosting two different days that anyone can participate in their “Strike Out Hunger” food drive. They are teaming up with the Caldwell County Food Bank to help fight hunger in the community. On November 24 and December 1, food donations can be dropped off at 700 Carver Street in Lockhart from 6:15-7:15 pm during in-person registration. If you are registering your child to play, bring 4 non-perishable food items and receive $10 off your registration.

Lockhart Police and Employee Association is continuing their traditional Blue Santa campaign. They are asking for unopened toys or monetary donations to help ensure that Christmas joy and cheer can be spread this year. Distribution will be on December 12, and donations will be accepted until a few days before the event. If you would like to order from Amazon, they have a wish list set up. You can find that list at https://a.co/0hawD7SQ. Donations can be dropped off at 214 Bufkin Lane in Lockhart. The association is grateful for everyone who continues to support the Blue Santa program. If you would like to receive gifts, distribution day is December 12 in the Lockhart High School Cafeteria, 906 Center Street, from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Your child must be present to receive their gifts, and you must provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill, that you reside within Lockhart City Limits.

If your family or business can help these organizations obtain their goal of making each child happy this holiday season, you are encouraged to reach out and see what you can do.