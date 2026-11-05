Grace Lutheran Church celebrates 75 years in Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Long before Grace Lutheran Church had a home on West San Antonio Street, its congregation gathered for worship in a place most people wouldn’t expect: a Lockhart funeral home. On Nov. 11, 1951, a small group of Lutherans held their first service at McCurdy Funeral Home, beginning a journey that would eventually span 75 years and touch generations of local families. There was no sanctuary, fellowship hall, or preschool, just a handful of people determined to establish a church of their own. Today, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church has become a familiar part of Lockhart, where families have celebrated weddings, baptized children, said goodbye to loved ones, and found friendship through the years. As the congregation celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2026, Pastor Jared Fischer believes the church’s longevity comes from the people who have supported it. He describes Grace Lutheran as a close-knit family whose members share a strong bond and work together to keep the church moving forward.

Grace Lutheran began when several Lutheran families decided Lockhart needed a congregation of its own. At the time, Lockhart already had eight churches, and Ebenezer Lutheran Church was located nearby in Maxwell. The Rev. R.J. Huebner led the first service at McCurdy Funeral Home, and on Jan. 27, 1952, interested families gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Dahse to formally organize the congregation. Arthur Hunke, William Kla, re and Frank Ward helped prepare the church’s constitution, adopted the following month. Officers were elected Feb. 10, 1952, with Hunke serving as president, Klare as vice president, Wanda Holter as secretary, and Ward as treasurer. Services continued at the funeral home until Easter Sunday, April 13, 1952, when worship moved to Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

On April 8, 1956, Grace Lutheran dedicated its first church building on Fir Lane. Frank and Jemima Ward donated the property, and much of the construction was completed through volunteer labor. The building cost approximately $5,000, with the debt paid off by 1960. In 1956, the church also received its official charter from the Texas Secretary of State for $10. By February 1962, Grace Lutheran received its organizational charter with 45 members. As membership grew, additional space became necessary. In 1973, a second worship building was dedicated, which today serves as the fellowship hall. In March 1998, members voted to construct a new sanctuary, which was dedicated March 28, 1999, at 919 W. San Antonio St., where the congregation continues to worship.

One of the church’s most meaningful contributions has been Grace Lutheran Preschool, which has introduced generations of Lockhart children to their first classroom experience. The preschool began as Lutheran Happy Times Nursery School, operating from the home of Ginger Siemering Hughes and her husband, Bill. In 1977, the church’s original chapel became the preschool’s home. Dale Siemering served as its first director, followed by Laverne Anton and Eileen Larken. Stephanie Gonzales serves as the current director. As enrollment increased, the congregation recognized the need for more space, dedicating a new preschool building in June 2015. Fischer said the preschool remains one of the church’s most important ministries, providing early education while building lasting relationships with local families. The program has earned a strong reputation, with a waiting list each year. Today, the preschool is reaching a third generation of families, with children attending the same program their parents or grandparents once attended.

Throughout its history, Grace Lutheran has experienced changes in pastoral leadership. During its early decades, the congregation relied on part-time pastors, visiting ministers, and seminary students. Pastor Huebner, who also served Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell, was its first minister. In August 1984, Grace Lutheran called the Rev. Wayne Walther as its first full-time pastor. Walther became active in church activities and local organizations, remaining until his retirement in 2011. The Rev. Peter Rupprecht followed as interim pastor before the Rev. Bryan Dzidzik-Willingham was called in 2012. Following his departure in June 2021, Grace Lutheran spent approximately three years without a full-time pastor. Visiting ministers kept worship and church activities going, including the Rev. Daryl Knox, who provided pastoral care and helped organize confirmation activities. Through those changes, members continued gathering and maintaining the congregation’s traditions.

In August 2024, Grace Lutheran welcomed Fischer as its pastor. A graduate of a Lutheran seminary and retired U.S. Navy veteran, Fischer has also become involved in several Lockhart organizations. He serves on the boards of the Golden Age Home, Caldwell County Homeless Coalition, and Lockhart Chamber of Commerce. Those roles have allowed him to build relationships throughout the area while becoming familiar with the needs of residents. Fischer said one of the things that has impressed him most since arriving is the congregation’s desire to share the teachings and culture of Christ with others. He appreciates the members’ dedication to their faith and their willingness to put those beliefs into practice. Fischer said he feels thankful and blessed to be part of Grace Lutheran.

Beyond its preschool, the church has maintained ties with local organizations and charitable efforts over the years. Its members have participated in activities involving senior citizens, families facing financial difficulties, and people experiencing homelessness. Volunteers also help with church programs, fellowship gatherings, and other activities that bring people together. For Fischer, those efforts reflect the close relationships that have developed within the congregation. Although Grace Lutheran has experienced changes in membership, leadership, and facilities, the connections among its members have remained an important part of its identity.

Looking back over 75 years, Grace Lutheran’s story is about more than buildings or pastoral leadership. It is about people who donated land, taught children, organized activities, and continued showing up when things weren’t easy. Some contributions are recorded in the church’s history, while others live on through the families whose lives were touched. Fischer believes that sense of family and willingness to work together have kept Grace Lutheran going for three-quarters of a century. As Lockhart continues to grow, the congregation hopes to maintain its traditions while providing a place for future generations to worship and connect. The founders who gathered at McCurdy Funeral Home in 1951 may not have imagined what their efforts would become, but the church they established remains part of Lockhart’s history. After 75 years, Grace Lutheran is celebrating its past while looking toward future generations.