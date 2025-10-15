Gwendlyn Lee Barrett Share:







January 25, 1941-October 5, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Gwendlyn Lee Barrett, who peacefully passed away at her home in Wimberley, Texas on October 5, 2025. She was the loving foundation our family was built upon.

Gwen was born January 25, 1941 in Davenport, Nebraska to Dale and Lucille Collins. She dedicated her life to her family and was best known for her caring and loving demeanor. As the City Secretary in Lockhart, Texas, Gwen exemplified what it means to be a dedicated public servant. She loved to spend quality time with her family whether at home or camping and fishing. During her downtime she would crochet and read. For many years she was “Mom” to an entire bowling league at Westgate Lanes.

Gwen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim, of 56 years, her parents, her sisters Donna and June, and her brother Carl. She is survived by her loving children, Jerry and Leslie Barrett of Dripping Springs, Texas; Jeff and Lisa Barrett of Dripping Springs, Texas; and Jimmy and Tracy Barrett of San Marcos, Texas; as well as her grandchildren, Heather, Jennifer, Matt, Cyndi, Amber, Amanda, Christopher, Michael, Taylor, Jackson, Brandon and Brooke; great-grandchildren Ella, Brayden, Melody, Matthew, Maci, Bella, Eliana, Kaitlynn, Jayden, Wyatt, Shawn, Austin, and Christopher.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas on October 17, 2025, from 5 to 7pm. Funeral services will be at McCurdy Funeral Home October 18, 2025, at 2pm, after which she will be laid to rest next to her soulmate at Lockhart Municipal Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Gwen’s name to her church, Dripping Springs Methodist Church.