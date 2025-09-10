His pledge, my hope Share:







By Jim Honeycutt

I don’t possess it fully right now, but there’s coming a moment when I will possess it completely. On that day I will rejoice in all its glory. Soon will come the time when this pledge I have been given is fulfilled, holding forever in my heart the gift I so deeply long for. In that second, when all temporal things have passed away, in that Holy place where eternal life blooms, I will stand before my Creator God, receiving the promise of His offering. I will have a new identity, I will have a new body, I will have a new perspective, but most importantly I will have a clear conscience toward God. Nothing ever again coming between us, Love embracing Love, eternally.

What will that be like?

I cannot imagine, but I ponder it. In moments of surrender, when my flesh lies silent, my heart and spirit soar on Heaven’s wings, I reach out. I can almost hear my Savior singing His loving song of redemption to this once frail, stubborn child, now reborn unto Him. What a glorious day that will be!

My father Walter and I had many opportunities to unravel the cord of our relationship. We tested each other’s patience daily and twice on Sundays. My stubbornness in rebellion and his stubbornness of faith collided often. In my angry youth I wounded my father in ways that break this old man’s heart today. Yet he looked past his pain into areas of faith I am only now discovering. He saw Christ as Lord, when I saw only myself. He saw the promise of tomorrow, while I remained fixed on today. I wonder what Christ whispered into my father’s heart about me? What did He say to calm the seas I had stirred into a ferocious storm of perplexity, anxiety, and stress? How did my father’s heart stay turned to me, as I turned away?

My father grew angry with me, yes, yet never did he push me away.

That is a tall order for me… My first impulse when hurt is to turn my back on what I believe to be the source of my pain. Sadly, that has shaped my relationships. Praise Jesus, I now have a counselor who helps me understand and face my emotions, allowing me to mature spiritually. One of the joys of my life is knowing my father, Walter, and I ended in peace. In my adulthood he and I sat many hours just talking. We shared our hearts, our hopes, our love, and God’s forgiveness. I only regret he didn’t live to see me write of my love for the Savior he led me to. Yet I am sure God gave him some glimpse of what He was doing in me. My point in sharing this is that though I acted in rebellion, rejecting the very teachings he lived, Walter forgave me completely. By his love, Walter bridged the gap and brought me to his side. My icy conscience melted by the warmth of his faith in Christ.

The apostle Peter tells us in Scripture that the water of baptism pledges the believer with a clear conscience toward God. And Hebrews 9:14 declares that Christ’s blood, who through the eternal Spirit offered Himself unblemished to God, cleanses our consciences from acts that lead to death, so we might serve the living God.

To love, to be loved, to have purpose and sanctuary in Christ forever is the Blessed Hope guaranteed by the Cross. I know this is foolishness to much of humanity, yet to those who believe, it is the path home. This pledge given by Jesus Christ Himself is irrevocable, for we are sealed by His Holy Spirit until the day of His coming.

A fool says in his heart there is no God, a mark of ignorance. The wise place their heart in God’s hand—a mark of trust. My friend, in this day of evil and unrest, with assaults of every kind, souls are in need of healing, rest, and hope. I am in need of healing, rest, and hope. And I suspect you are too. Jesus has said, “Come to Me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

I once carried burdens that weighed heavily on my mind.

I struggled and stumbled like a man who was blind.

Till in child’s faith I accepted His nail-scarred hand.

My shackles now gone, in His merciful love I stand.

Isn’t it time? His pledge is coming due….