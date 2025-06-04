Household Hazardous Waste pickup event set for June 7 Share:







Current Lockhart residents will have the opportunity to rid their homes of unwanted cleaning products, batteries, cans of paint, and varnishes.

This year’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will be held from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at City Park, 504 E. City Park Rd. This free event is open to Lockhart residents only. Please bring a utility bill or other proof of Lockhart residency. This event will be held rain or shine.

Old electronics will not be accepted. Please take old electronics to the Lockhart Recycling Center, 110 S. Brazos St.

Eligible items for drop-off include:

•Cleaning products (drain cleaners, concentrates, degreasers, oven cleaners, solvents, polishers, pool chemicals)

•Household batteries

•Paints

•Varnishes

Non-eligible items include:

•Waste generated by businesses and commercial farming

•Tires

•Chemical containers larger than 5-gallons

•Medical waste and sharps

•Empty containers

•Compressed gas cylinders

•Ammunition,Gun powder

•Metal

•Wire

•PCBs

Keep everyone safe:

•Bring products in their original containers. Do not mix products.

•Make sure containers are properly sealed and labeled correctly.

•If the container leaks, pack in larger container and use absorbents, like cat litter, to soak up leaks.

•If you don’t know what it is, mark it “unknown.”

•If possible, place materials in cardboard boxes.

•Place materials in areas away from drivers and passengers.