Illegal dumping investigation results in multiple felony charges Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

A report of illegally dumped roofing shingles and construction debris along a rural roadway east of Lockhart has led to what authorities describe as a much larger environmental crimes investigation in Caldwell County.

According to the Caldwell County Constable’s Office Precinct 2, investigators responded to the initial complaint and began processing the scene, collecting evidence that ultimately led them to identify a person of interest.

While conducting follow-up investigative work in another area of Caldwell County, Constable Paul Easterling reportedly observed the same individual allegedly committing another illegal dumping offense. A traffic stop was initiated, and what started as a single illegal dumping complaint quickly expanded into a broader investigation.

Investigators say evidence gathered during the traffic stop led them to additional illegal dump sites throughout the county. The investigation uncovered evidence supporting multiple environmental felony offenses, and officials confirmed that multiple felony charges are now pending.

The Constable’s Office said the case should serve as a reminder that illegal dumping is taken seriously in Caldwell County. Authorities continue to investigate the case. All persons charged with a criminal offense are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.