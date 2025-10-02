Indians get first win of season over RRC Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

In a game that went down to the wire, Prairie Lea earned its first victory of the season with a thrilling 54-53 win over Round Rock Christian Academy on Tuesday night.

Unlike their previous matchup, which ended in a blowout, this game was a tense, back-and-forth battle. Both teams traded leads throughout the night, but in the end, the Indians held on to beat the Crusaders by a single point.

The offensive surge was a welcome change for Prairie Lea, whose scoring had struggled in earlier games this season. Players stepped up when it mattered most, delivering clutch plays in the final minutes to secure the win.

The victory improves Prairie Lea’s record to 1-3, marking an important turning point in their campaign.

Looking ahead, the Indians will travel to face Bracken Christian on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., hoping to build on their newfound momentum.