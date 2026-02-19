Lions earn first district win while battling Rouse, Lehman Share:







By Colin Hart

Head LISD Boys

Basketball Coach

The Lockhart Lions boys’ basketball program continued district play with games against Rouse and Lehman, highlighted by a strong varsity win and continued growth across the program.

On Feb. 10, Lockhart hosted Leander Rouse. The freshman team earned another district win, while the JV team battled but came up short. The varsity Lions fell 63–35 but showed strong stretches of play, especially in the first half.

Lockhart came out physical and confident early, knocking down shots and creating transition scoring opportunities off defensive stops. In the second half, Rouse began to find its rhythm offensively, while fatigue began to set in for the Lions. Rouse, one of the top offensive teams in the district, made key shots down the stretch. With Head Coach Collin Hart on paternity leave, Coach Levi Hayes led the varsity group and said he was proud of how the team defended compared to their first meeting, when Rouse scored 90 points. In this matchup, Lockhart held them to 63.

Junior Niko Martinez led Lockhart with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. Senior DJ Anthony added 10 points and 8 rebounds, while senior Tyler Kelley contributed 6 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists.

On Feb. 13, Lockhart traveled to face Lehman, where the freshman team picked up another district win and continues to build a strong season, now sitting at 7–4 in district play. The JV team continues to show weekly improvement while gaining valuable experience.

The varsity Lions earned their first district victory of the season with a hard-fought 45–41 win. Coach Hayes kept the team within striking distance throughout the game. Lehman went on a small run late in the third quarter, putting Lockhart down by as many as 12 points. The Lions responded with a dominant fourth-quarter run fueled by full-court man-to-man defense, strong finishes at the rim, and clutch free throw shooting. Hayes said he was extremely proud of the team’s effort and resilience, noting that all of the close games this season have taught the group to keep fighting regardless of the score.

Senior DJ Anthony led the Lions with 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists, while senior Tyler Kelley added 8 points and 3 rebounds.