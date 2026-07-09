Input sought on transportation plan

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LULING, TEXAS, (June 26, 2026) –

Caldwell County is partnering with the City of Luling to update the Luling Transportation Plan. The update will build on the transportation plan adopted in 2019 and incorporate newly collected data, including traffic counts, crash statistics, demographic trends, and modeling, to help identify and prioritize future transportation improvements.

As part of the planning process, the project team is seeking community feedback on transportation needs, challenges, and opportunities throughout Luling. Community members are invited to attend one of two open house meetings on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, to learn more about the project, review preliminary recommendations, and provide feedback. Both meetings will be held at Zedler Mill, 1170 S. Laurel Avenue, Luling, TX 78648.

Open house sessions will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Both sessions will feature the same information and will be conducted in a come-and-go format.

Meeting materials and an online comment opportunity will be available beginning July 14. Public comments will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

For more information about the Luling Transportation Plan Update or to submit comments, contact the Road Bond Engagement Team at (512) 813-1835 or info@caldwellroadbond.com.

About the Caldwell County Road Bond Program

The $150 million Road Bond Program, passed in November 2024, aims to enhance the safety and mobility of Caldwell County’s roadways. Over the next five years, the 32 projects within the program will include improvements to existing roadways, planning and construction of new roads, and enhancements to bridges and low-water crossings.