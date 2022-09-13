Ismael Vaquera Share:







Ismael Vaquera, 87, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on September 7, 2022. He entered this world on March 6, 1935 in Bishop, Texas.

Ismael was introduced to grave digging while employed with Hopf Wilburt Vault Company on South Congress in Austin, Texas.

In 1972 Ismael decided to go into business for himself and he and Matilde Vaquera started Vaquera Cemetery Equipment, digging graves throughout Central Texas by hand, with his children.

In 1975, Vaquera Cemetery Equipment was contracted to relocate 8 acres of graves in Austin Memorial Park Cemetery during the expansion of Mopac/ Loop 1.

1979, they began making “Smiley” concrete grave liners to protect caskets during burials.

The business continues to grow and thrive within the family under his wife Matilde Vaquera & Grandson Ruben I Lopez Jr.

He was preceded in death by sons, Lupe Vaquera, Jose David Vaquera, daughters, Raquel Arellano, Enedina Vaquera, granddaughter Theresa Arellano, sister Anita Guerra, and brother Delfino Vaquera.

Mr. Vaquera is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Matilde Vaquera; daughter Oralia Vaquera Lopez (Ruben Sr.) grandson Ruben Ismael Lopez, Jr.; granddaughter Veronica Faye Lopez; grandson Esteban Lopez; grandson Andres Jose Arellano; daughter Amelia Sanchez (Cosme) granddaughter Rebecca Sanchez; grandson Richard Sanchez; grandson Robert Sanchez; great-granddaughter Leticia; great-grandson Julian; great-grandson Antonio; great-granddaughter Aubri; great-grandson Andrew; great-granddaughter Graciela Matilde; great-grandson Lucas; great-grandson Gunner; Brother Enrique Vaquera; brother Gregorio Vaquera; sister Josefina Pulido.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Ernesto (Neto) Guerra for his dedication to caring for Ismael.

Visitation for Mr. Vaquera will be at the DeLeon Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, with recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11am Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, Texas.