Johnny Martinez Share:









May 17, 1948 — November 10, 2024

Funeral services for Johnny Martinez, age 76 of Seminole, Texas, were held Friday, November 15, 2024 at South Seminole Baptist Church beginning at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Buck Wheat officiating. Burial will follow at Gaines County Memorial Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Johnny Martinez was born May 17, 1948 to Ramona (Galicia) and Antonio Martinez in Lockhart, Texas. He married Nelda Ortega in Seminole on March 26, 1976 and was a member of South Seminole Baptist Church. He was originally from Lockhart, then moved to Odessa, and on to Seminole, where he had lived for the past 48 years. Johnny proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He always loved his 18-wheelers; he owned and operated Martinez Trucking. He enjoyed tinkering with small engines as well, especially lawnmowers.

Mr. Martinez was a man of deep faith, and he loved reading his bible. He enjoyed watching western movies and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. He also enjoyed traveling back to the Lockhart area to visit with his brothers and sisters and other family members, but one of the greatest loves of his life was for his grandkids. Popo always had candy in his pockets to pass out to them.

Johnny Martinez passed away on November 10, 2024 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his devoted wife, Nelda of Seminole; one son, Johnny Joe Martinez of Seminole; three daughters, Rebecca Cardona (husband Miguel), Jessica Martinez, and Bianca Martinez (husband Jose), all of Seminole; two brothers, Antonio Martinez, Jr. (wife Mary) of San Marcos, Texas, and Ricardo Martinez (wife Sylvia) of Lockhart; three sisters, Lupe Ortega (husband Joe) of Midland, Texas, Sylvia Gutierrez (husband Alfredo) of Pflugerville, Texas, and Josie Perez of Houston, Texas; eleven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.