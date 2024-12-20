Michael Anthony Velasquez Share:









August 12, 1958 – December 15, 2024

Michael A. Velasquez was called up by our Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 15, 2024. He was a man with a giving heart who loved his family dearly. A lifelong Lockhart resident, he was born on August 12, 1958. Known for his kindness, laughter, jokes, craftsmanship, BBQ, and signature bandana and ponytail, he was loved by many in our town.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Carmen (Cavazos) Velasquez; and brothers Gilbert “Butch” and Robert “Bobby” Velasquez.

He is survived by his wife, Carolina; children Mallory (Austin) Debold, Macy (Jared) Beck and Matthew Velasquez; grandchildren Thalia, Layla, Mila, Abigail, Blayke and Ford; siblings Vivian (Dennis) Placke, Gracie (Lloyd) Beck, Edward (Gloria) Velasquez and Jennifer (Matthew) Kane; along with numerous other family.

Arrangements are pending and are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.