Junior Livestock Show Set for March 5–7

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Jackie Woodworth and his Grand Champion Steer brought in $12,000 at the 2025 Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show. Staff Photo.

Each spring, the Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show brings a little extra buzz, and plenty of boots, to town.

Hosted by the Caldwell County Fair Association, the annual event gives local youth the opportunity to showcase months of dedication and hard work. This year, the Animal Division includes a total of 131 exhibitors showing 368 animal projects. From cattle and swine to sheep, goats, rabbits and poultry, the show barn fills with projects carefully raised by students involved in 4-H and FFA, organizations committed to agricultural education, leadership and hands-on learning.

In addition to the livestock competition, the show also features a thriving “Project Fair” Division. This year, 96 exhibitors will display more than 300 entries ranging from food and baked goods to artwork, metal and wood works, quilts and other handcrafted items. The Project Fair highlights the creativity and craftsmanship of local youth, offering another avenue for students to develop practical skills and showcase their talents.But the Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show is about more than ribbons and buckles. For many of these young exhibitors, the event represents a year’s worth of early mornings, late-night feedings and learning real responsibility. Raising and caring for an animal teaches time management, work ethic and hands-on skills that simply can’t be learned from a textbook. By the time they step into the show ring, exhibitors have built confidence, leadership abilities and teamwork skills that will stay with them long after the trailers head home.

There’s also a strong sense of community woven throughout the event. Local buyers, volunteers and mentors show up year after year to support the exhibitors, pack the stands and participate in the auction. The sale not only rewards students for their hard work but also helps fund scholarships and future opportunities. Over the years, participants have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship support through the program.

Behind the scenes are dedicated volunteers who have helped build the show into what it is today. Linda Cochran has been involved with the livestock show for more than 40 years, providing steady leadership and guidance to generations of families. “I was elected to the Board when my youngest child started in 4-H,” she said. “It has been a great organization to be a part of.” Her decades of commitment reflect the deep roots and strong traditions that continue to shape the event.

The 2026 Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show is scheduled for March 5–7, with judging set for Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7.

Friday, March 6 –

Judging Begins Early

Activities kick off at 8 a.m. with the pledge and prayer, followed by Project Fair check-in from 8 to 10 a.m. Broilers will be judged at 8 a.m., with turkeys immediately following.

Market lambs will begin not before 10 a.m., followed by ewes, goats and breeding goats. Market rabbits will show not before 2 p.m., with breeding rabbits immediately after.

The always crowd-pleasing bucket calf show will start not before 5 p.m., followed by hay hauling for 3- and 4-year-old youth, the pig scramble contest for kindergarten through second grade, and the Little Showman project for pre-K through second graders.

The Project Fair Silent Auction wraps up at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 –

Show Ring to Sale Ring

Saturday morning begins again at 8 a.m. with the pledge and prayer. Market hogs lead off the day at 8 a.m., followed by breeding gilts. Steers will show not before 10 a.m., with breeding beef immediately after.

The afternoon offers time to relax and celebrate. Smitty’s Market will serve barbecue beginning at 4 p.m. Award winners will receive prizes and take photos at 5:30 p.m.

The evening concludes with the pledge and prayer at 6 p.m., followed by the much-anticipated animal auction, where the community steps up to invest in the hard work and futures of Caldwell County’s youth.

From the first handshake in the barn to the final gavel at the auction, the Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show continues a proud tradition of celebrating agriculture, family and the next generation of leaders. For those who serve on the board, volunteer and support the exhibitors year after year, it truly has been a great organization to be a part of.