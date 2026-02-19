Kermit’s Krew advances to state Share:







Lockhart Junior High School has something to celebrate. Their international award winning LEGO robotics team, Kermit’s Krew, just advanced to state for the second year in a row. As the defending Innovation Project state champions, they’re headed back to the state finals again with hopes of defending their title. The Krew and their coaches are commended by the staff of LISD for continuing a proud legacy of excellence.

The large Lion recently placed on the school building facing the football field now shines brightly when there is special recognition for school accomplishments. Kermit’s Krew was celebrated all last weekend.

Team S’mores from LJHS also participated at regionals. LISD is proud of the hard work and dedication of the team.