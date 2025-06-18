Kermit’s Krew made Lockhart ISD and the USA proud Share:









Above, members of Kermit’s Krew enjoyed their time in competing at the First Lego League International Open. Courtesy Photo.

By LISD Staff

Please join Lockhart ISD in giving a huge round of applause to Kermit’s Krew, Navarro Elementary’s incredible robotics team, for an amazing season.

The group of brilliant young innovators not only took 1st place in Texas but also went on to represent the United States in the FIRST LEGO League International Open in Boston—and they didn’t stop there…they also brought home a trophy.

These students have worked tirelessly to solve real-world problems through robotics, coding, teamwork, and creativity. Their success on the international stage is a reflection of their passion, commitment, and the outstanding guidance of their dedicated coaches, Patricia Lewandowski and Meredith Shoults.

Thank you, Kermit’s Krew, for showing the world what Navarro Elementary and Lockhart ISD are capable of. The future is bright, and it’s being built—brick by brick, bot by bot—by students like YOU.