Kermit’s Krew recognized Share:







By LISD Staff

At a recent Lockhart ISD board meeting, the Board of Trustees proudly recognized the exceptional accomplishments of Navarro Elementary’s Kermit’s Krew.

This team of dedicated students competed in the State Competition in Dallas and earned 1st place Innovation Award. They were then invited to Boston to represent Lockhart ISD and Texas at the Worchester Polytechnic Institute alongside teams from around the world.

These young innovators remained locked on excellence throughout the experience so much so that they brought home the Motivate Award for their spirit and dedication.

Congratulations to the following students for their hard work and achievements:

•Ava Abundez

•Ava Brown

•James Capetillo

•Annemarie Estrada

•Lexi Lockhart

•Maxsixto Mosqueda

•Elena Munoz

•Tristan Navarro

•Ruben Rios

•Sadye Tovar

•Evalyn Williams

Thank you to Kermit’s Krew coaches, Patricia Lewandowski and Meredith Shoults, for their tireless efforts guiding and coaching Kermit’s Krew to this historic achievement.

Additionally, thank you to LISD content specialist and FIRST LEGO League Tournament Director, Chi Rocha, for organizing, facilitating, and supporting the innovations of our Lions, not just this year, but for the last 8 years as Lockhart ISD has truly made FIRST LEGO League history.

By hosting the Lockhart Qualifier, our district has been able to provide this incredible opportunity for not only our students, but students throughout our region to be able to compete in this amazing event. Through her efforts, the District was recognized with An Outstanding School District Award at the First Lego League Texas State Championship this year