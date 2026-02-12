Know before you vote Share:







The Lockhart Post-Register recently asked all candidates to answer questions pertaining to the upcoming primary election. Here are the answers submitted by those who completed the questionnaire in the order they were returned to their respective offices.

Caldwell County Treasurer

Gloria E Garcia

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I currently serve as Caldwell County Treasurer, managing county funds, investments, revenue, debt service, jury, payroll, accounts payable, juvenile probation, adult probation check processing, along with 5–6 required quarterly state reports. I am a certified Investment Officer and helped bring bank reconciliations back to the Treasurer’s Office, strengthening oversight. I gained extensive knowledge of county operations, reporting, and compliance while working in the Auditor’s Office and the Adult Probation Administration Office serving Caldwell, Comal, and Hays counties. I am running to continue keeping county finances organized, transparent, and accountable, protecting taxpayer dollars and supporting essential county services for our community.

2.What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

As Caldwell County continues to grow, the top priority is managing growth responsibly while protecting taxpayers. Rising costs for infrastructure, public safety, and county services require careful budgeting, accurate reporting, and strong financial controls. As Treasurer, I address these challenges by ensuring county funds are properly managed, invested responsibly, and reported transparently. Sound financial oversight helps county leaders make informed decisions, supports essential services, and ensures long-term stability.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Police and fire departments are facing increased calls for service, higher costs, and staffing challenges. They need dependable funding and proper planning to do their jobs safely and effectively. As Treasurer, I help ensure funds are available, managed correctly, and paid on time. Strong financial oversight helps county leaders support and make informed decisions on first responders and ensures taxpayer dollars are used wisely to keep our community safe.

Darla Law

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I bring 35+ years as a Caldwell County employee and 12 of those years as an elected official. During this time I’ve prepared and managed state and county budgets, balanced cash flow daily, monthly, and annually.

I’ve prepared comptroller reports, managed large data bases (9-1-1 and Texas DMV), as well as handling purchasing & coding, and providing bookkeeping services for private business.

My family and I are lifetime Caldwell County residents, born & raised right here in CALDWELL COUNTY! I bring you knowledge, experience, and sincere respect to serve you!

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

I believe the biggest problem at hand in Caldwell County is and will continue to be our experimental growth being experienced right now and although this will impact other departments more than the Treasurers department, we will do our part in leading with integrity accuracy, and being transparent with all facets of our office ensuring every office is taken care of when working with the Treasurer’s office. Caldwell County is proud of our first responders; let’s keep them safe, so Caldwell County is the place to raise our families!



Caldwell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Matt Kiely

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I have been your PCT 1 Justice of the Peace since January 1, 2011. I enjoy continuing to serve this community. With my knowledge and years of experience in this position. Always being fair and consistent.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

The rapid growth we are having, this position is not responsible for most issues facing the community outside of our court.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Staffing issues.



Caldwell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Anita De Leon

1.Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Guidance Counseling Studies, Southwest Texas State University (1985) and have more than 30 years of experience in the mental health and criminal justice fields. As justice of the peace, I have presided over criminal misdemeanors, civil cases, evictions, and inquests, ensuring all proceedings are conducted lawfully, professionally, and with respect for all parties. I am running for re-election to continue to build on the work already being done. My education and experience make me an asset to the community.

2.What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Precinct 3 continues to face challenges related to population growth, increased caseloads, and ensuring timely access to the courts. As Justice of the peace, I focus on managing cases efficiently and maintaining a courtroom environment that is fair, respectful, and understandable to the public. If re-elected, I will continue to build on the work already being done to reduce delays, improve access to justice, and maintain public confidence in the judicial system by ensuring that cases are handled promptly and professionally.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

I believe our police officers and firefighters do outstanding work and are a source of pride for our community. At the same time, the most challenging issues facing both departments are population growth, staffing, training, and mental health support. While resources and personnel remain stretched the services are provided. As Justice of the Peace, my role is to support policies and partnerships that promote accountability, public trust, and the well-being of those who serve by working collaboratively with local leadership and first responder agencies.

Alma Morales

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I bring experience in public service, education, and community leadership that requires fairness, organization, and accountability. These skills are essential for the Justice of the Peace, which is often the public’s first interaction with the justice system. I am running to ensure the court operates efficiently, respectfully, and impartially. As Justice of the Peace, I would be accessible to the community, committed to upholding the law, and focused on treating every person with dignity. My goal is keeping Precinct 3 strong, safe, and fair.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Access to justice, court efficiency, and public trust are at the heart of my campaign. Delays or confusion in the court process can create unnecessary hardship for citizens. If elected, I would prioritize timely case management, clear communication, and consistent application of the law. By running an organized and transparent court, the Justice of the Peace can reduce frustration, improve confidence in the system, and better serve the residents of Precinct 3.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Police officers and firefighters face increasing call volumes, staffing shortages, and high stress demands. It is important that they receive community support while operating within the law. As Justice of the Peace, I would work respectfully with First Responders, ensure lawful procedures are followed, and uphold due process. Supporting public safety while protecting individual rights helps maintain trust and strengthens the entire community.







Caldwell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

1.Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

Each year, I complete the required 20 hours of training through the Texas Justice Court Training Center, along with other available training opportunities. I am fortunate to work alongside three fellow judges who serve as excellent mentors. My first term has been a valuable learning experience, shaped by every case presented in my court. I approach each case with an open mind and base my decisions on fairness and justice, even when all parties may not agree. I sought this position to serve my community, and my court strives to provide both sound decisions and helpful resources when needed.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

The continued growth of our community is a major priority for the county and has directly impacted my precinct. Increased growth has led to more tickets being issued, creating the need for an additional clerk to ensure efficiency in processing cases and serving the public effectively. With this growth also comes added challenges for law enforcement, including mental health concerns and homelessness. It is important that we provide positive resources for individuals experiencing mental health crises and offer meaningful assistance to those facing homelessness, helping our officers and community respond with care and effectiveness.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

I am fortunate to work alongside some of the best first responders, but our county is often viewed as a stepping stone due to low pay and limited resources. Many are paid the bare minimum and may lack the equipment needed to perform their duties efficiently. As they gain experience, they often leave for surrounding agencies that offer higher pay and better benefits. To retain and support these dedicated professionals, our county must invest in competitive pay, improved benefits, and the resources necessary for them to do their jobs effectively and ensure our community is cared for by the best.



Caldwell County Judge



Hoppy Haden

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I have been the Caldwell County Judge for the past 7 years. During that time we have attracted more than $1 billion in economic capital investment, taking the tax burden off individual property owners by enabling the county to lower its tax rate to its lowest level in decades. Also during that time we have increased our investment in law enforcement by 6 million dollars and have put together the most comprehensive road expansion in the history of our county. We have paved well over 200 miles of gravel roads in the county and will complete paving the remaining 50 miles of road by the end of 2026.

2.What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Our priority issues are primarily associated with optimizing the exponential growth Caldwell County is experiencing. We will continue to work with the legislature to attempt to give counties more development authority. At the same time we are underway with 32 road projects in Caldwell County to get ahead of the growth curve and help people get around safely. We will continue to invest in law enforcement and also work with developers to put development agreements in place to make sure their presence represents progress that benefits the citizens of our county.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

During my current term we worked with our voters to solve critical issues concerning the availability of functioning ambulances and understaffing in our EMS services. The voters approved the creation of Emergency Services District No. 5 by a large margin in 2024, which has addressed these issues. On the law enforcement front, competing with larger counties and being able to provide our law enforcement with the salaries they need and the proper cutting edge equipment necessary will continue to be our goal. We have done a good job with salaries. However, this will continue to be an issue that requires our attention.

John Castillo

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

As a lifelong Lockhart resident and 12-year City Council member, I possess the deep-rooted perspective and proven leadership Caldwell County needs. My experience includes 30 years of state service, CAPCOG Executive Board membership, and extensive TML municipal training. I am running to ensure our growth is managed responsibly while preserving the heritage that makes our community home. I am an asset because I understand the intricate balance between state-level policy and local needs. My tenure proves I am a dedicated public servant who prioritizes transparency, fiscal responsibility, and the long-term prosperity of our neighbors.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community and how would you address them if elected?

Our primary challenge is managing explosive growth while maintaining rural character and fiscal health. We must prioritize infrastructure—improving road safety and expanding water/wastewater capacity—and economic development for local residents. If elected, I will leverage my municipal experience to advocate for proactive planning over reactive spending. I’ll support the 2024 Transportation Bond to ensure road funds are used efficiently across all precincts, collaborating with state leaders to secure state and federal funding. By fostering regional partnerships, we can attract high-quality jobs and expand our tax base, ensuring progress doesn’t come at the expense of our community’s unique heritage.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Our community’s safety depends on retention. I am proud the City Council passed “Meet and Confer” for our local Police and Fire, allowing them to negotiate contracts and promotions under civil service guidelines to ensure competitive pay. Furthermore, with our EMS recently becoming its own ESD, we have a clear path for specialized service. As County Judge, I will do everything in my power to support their continued growth and operational independence. My priority remains addressing recruitment challenges and modernizing facilities, ensuring our first responders have the resources and contractual stability required to protect Caldwell County effectively.

Ken Schawe

1.Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

As a lifelong resident of Caldwell County, I have seen how growth can strengthen our community or threaten the quality of life we value. Leadership makes the difference—especially leadership that listens. For over four decades, I have been a business owner and served our community, including my time as county judge from 2015 to 2018. My guiding principle is simple: you serve people best by listening first. Caldwell County deserves accessible, transparent leadership focused on protecting our quality of life and ensuring that local voices—not developers or outside interests—shape our future.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Our county is experiencing rapid growth, and we must address the challenges it creates. If elected, I will focus on responsible planning that strengthens infrastructure, protects our resources (especially our water and power sources), and eases pressure on property taxpayers. We can slow unnecessary growth by ending abatements for incoming businesses and requiring them to pay their fair share like local taxpayers. I will work to ensure development pays for its own impact and expand access to state and federal grants. With smarter planning and fair, consistent policies, we can protect our quality of life and strengthen our county.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Our county’s rapid growth places greater demands on our invaluable first responders. Law enforcement needs competitive pay to retain qualified personnel, along with a reassessment of staffing levels to meet rising service needs. Fire departments, especially VFDs that rely on fundraising to supplement county stipends, also face increasing pressure. Volunteer retention depends on adequate equipment, training, and support. Helping VFDs identify and secure grant funding would strengthen services without adding to the local tax burden. Without adequate county support, fire departments may pursue ESDs which require a tax –– another burden I prefer not to place on the taxpayer.

Lockhart City Council District 2

Alfonso Sifuentes

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I was raised and educated in Lockhart, and this community shaped my values and approach to leadership. I’ve spent decades working with cities, nonprofits, chambers, and regional organizations on practical solutions. I’m running because neighbors in District 2 want steady, community-centered leadership focused on quality of life and opportunity. I want to help local employers grow, support residents starting businesses, and ensure our children see a future here, just as many of us have. I would bring a long view and local accountability to City Council.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Priority issues in Lockhart and District 2 include infrastructure, responsible growth, and economic opportunity. Roads, drainage, utilities, parks, and community spaces affect daily life, while a strong local economy helps families stay in Caldwell County. If elected, I would focus on practical, fiscally responsible improvements, smart planning, and policies that empower local employers to grow and residents to build businesses. Growth should strengthen neighborhoods, support local jobs, and protect what makes Lockhart special.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders. What are the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

As Lockhart grows, police and fire departments must have the staffing, facilities, and resources needed to serve the community effectively. Planning ahead is essential so growth does not outpace public safety. Strong support for first responders gives families and employers confidence to invest here. I believe in a community-centered approach that values our first responders, strengthens communication, and ensures long-term support to keep District 2 and all of Lockhart safe.

Hector Rangel

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I currently serve as Chief of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Caldwell County, where I manage disaster preparedness and public safety coordination. I honorably served 32 years in the U. S. Army, serving as a logistics NCO before my retirement. I am an active Texas Master Peace Officer serving as a Corporal with the Precinct 4 Caldwell County Constable’s Office. With over three decades of public service in my community, I am running because I can enhance public safety, drive responsible growth, and responsibly shape local policy. The interest of Lockhart residents and businesses is my top priority.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Our community faces challenges in public safety, infrastructure, emergency preparedness, and responsible growth. As an emergency management coordinator and a law enforcement officer, I understand the importance of proactive planning. If elected, I will support first responders, strengthen disaster readiness, and enhance coordination among local, state, and regional partners. Infrastructure, including roads, drainage, and public services, must keep pace with development. I will advocate for smart budgeting, grant funding, and transparent decision-making. My goal is to ensure safe neighborhoods, resilient emergency response systems, and sustainable growth that protects our quality of life and effectively meets residents’ needs.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

A prominent concern for first responders in our community and nationwide is recruitment and retention, particularly for law enforcement officers. This can be attributed to some factors like negative public perception, safety concerns, work-life balance, and pay. I will support competitive pay, strong benefits, and mental health support, as well as ongoing training, and modern equipment to keep pace with technology and community growth. Leveraging my experience in emergency management, law enforcement, and regional planning, I will advocate for grants, interagency collaboration, and strategic budgeting to ensure first responders are supported and equipped to successfully protect our community.

Venessa M. Gutierrez

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

With deep roots in District Two and strong relationships with both longtime residents and newcomers, I’m uniquely positioned to help bridge old and new Lockhart. That balance is essential if we’re going to grow together, thoughtfully, and united. As a lifelong Lockhart resident, I’ve poured my heart into this community. Through volunteer work, supporting local elections, and championing our small businesses, I’m actively involved in the everyday life of our town. I often see concerns online about the changes Lockhart is experiencing, and that’s where I believe I can help make a real difference.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Lockhart is growing quickly, and our biggest priorities are managing that growth responsibly while protecting the character of our community. Key issues include infrastructure, affordability, public safety, and clear communication between residents and city leadership. We must also prioritize animal shelter services to ensure humane care, adequate resources, and responsible animal welfare policies as our population grows. If elected, I will focus on transparent decision-making, proactive planning, and meaningful community input while advocating for smart development that supports neighborhoods, local businesses, essential services, and the well-being of both residents and animals.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Our police and fire departments do incredible work, and the most pressing issue they face is keeping up with Lockhart’s rapid growth. Staffing, training, and resources must expand alongside the community to ensure fast response times and officer and firefighter safety. Competitive pay and retention are critical so we can attract and keep qualified professionals. Clear communication between leadership, first responders, and residents is also essential to build trust and accountability. Supporting our departments with the tools, funding, and respect they deserve will help ensure they can continue protecting our community effectively.



Texas State House District 17

Dr Mary Elizabeth Klenz

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I am a recently retired Ob/gyn and have experienced the challenges facing healthcare delivery in Texas. I lived in the Rio Grande Valley for 25 years and understand directly how the lack of cohesive immigration reform affects families and the economy. Prior to medical school I served as a teacher in the Peace Corps. I have a Public Policy degree, served on multiple hospital committees and taught at UTRGV School of Medicine. I want to help restore the political system to one that serves the needs of District 17 and all of Texas rather than cater to wealthy special interests.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Our political system must serve the needs of our District rather than pander to wealthy donors. I will work to make healthcare, electricity, education and housing accessible and affordable for all the residents in our district. I will work to strengthen local authorities which oversee community resources, giving them more ability to limit or prevent construction of data centers, gas plants and water extraction wells.

I believe a secure border depends on a reasonable immigration policy. I support the Dignity Act which allows families to stay together and workers to have legal access to perform their jobs

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Law enforcement is too often called to respond for social or mental health issues rather than criminal activity. I support an increase in social workers and mental health providers to assist police officers. Police officers should not be involved with immigration enforcement, and I would work to separate these two entities with the goal to decrease the drain on our law enforcement personnel.

We live in a drought-prone area, and many areas are served by volunteers as first responders. I support increased funding to train and hire a permanent staff of firefighters throughout the district.

Stan Gerdes

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I’m a fifth-generation Texan, husband, father and lifelong conservative. I served on the Smithville City Council and worked for Governor Rick Perry, including at the U.S. Department of Energy in the Trump Administration, before being elected to the Texas House. As your State Representative, I’ve delivered historic property tax relief, funded border security, protected kids, and strengthened water and infrastructure policy. I’m running for re-election to keep fighting for conservative values and results that benefit families, landowners, and taxpayers in our community.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Voters in our district want common sense leadership that defends our traditional Texas values. As your Representative, I will continue to:

· Stand with the NRA and defend our right to keep and bear arms,

·Protect prayer in schools and safeguard our Christian principles,

· Raise teacher pay and fully fund our schools to ensure kids receive a quality education, and

· Continue to double down on property tax relief – working to rein in local spending, cap appraisals, give Texans control over every local tax increase, and put us on a path to eliminate school property taxes.

3.Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

The biggest challenges facing police and fire departments are funding, staffing, and morale. First responders need modern equipment, competitive pay, and sufficient staffing to do their jobs safely and effectively. I strongly oppose efforts to defund law enforcement and will continue supporting policies that back the men and women who protect our communities. Recruitment and retention are also critical, especially in HD 17’s rapidly growing communities. As your State Representative, I will continue fighting to ensure our first responders are respected, funded, and supported by the state.

Frank Gomez III

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I have served as a Damage Controlman in the United States Navy running firefighting and lifesaving operations. I have lived in many locations across the United States seeing what works and does not work for society. I became a certified technician with a degree in specialized technology with management. I went on to work manufacturing state-of-the-art autonomous vehicles. I studied Nuclear Medicine technology but was unable to graduate due to Covid-19 policies. With 10 years of proven service, I feel a calling to continue to serve my community and state I call home.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Society is built on the idea that you work hard and obtain an education and you can achieve the American dream of home ownership. It is my firm belief that businesses can and should be allowed to strive for unprecedented levels of growth. However, with this comes an obligation to society. People don’t need another statue or art piece, they need lasting jobs, and protections from bad business practices. Clean air, water, and responsible business practices ensure a future for people and business alike. I believe if people have good jobs and protections, many of societies’ issues will resolve organically.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Having a background in Firefighting, I have firsthand experience with stressful situations and training required to keep people safe. Headlines can paint a picture of a stark moment or situation that can negatively depict first responders. To the first responders working long hours, grinding day and night, I see you. I stand with you. First responders have a unique position in society and should be held to higher standards. We should revere them and hold them accountable as well. After all, it’s government for the people.

Robert Salter

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

As a 7th generation Texan, my roots in community service run deep. I began as an apprentice pipefitter after high school, later building a career in industrial efficiency across five continents and serving as Worldwide Efficiency Manager for Air Liquide. This professional background in optimization and technical expertise allows me to bring practical, non-partisan problem-solving to Austin. I am running to ensure our government operates with the same accountability and efficiency required in the private sector, serving the interests of my constituents first.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Caldwell County’s rapid growth is straining our infrastructure. I will prioritize the wise implementation of the $150 million road bond and coordinate with TxDOT to manage truck traffic and rural road deterioration. Regarding water, we must protect our aquifers and utilize the Texas Water Fund to ensure infrastructure keeps pace with a 4.25% annual population increase. Finally, I will advocate for property tax relief by controlling appraisals and ensuring large-scale developments pay their fair share, protecting longtime residents from bearing the brunt of growth costs.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Rapid growth is stretching response times and resources thin. Our rural departments struggle with funding, often relying on grants like SB 22 to maintain basic operations. We must secure consistent state support for rural emergency services and ensure infrastructure, such as new EMS stations, keeps pace with development. Supporting responders also means providing competitive pay, mental health resources, and robust mutual aid agreements to ensure our personnel and equipment are prepared as growth expands across jurisdictional lines.

Tom Glass

1.Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

Texas Legislature for six sessions. Fearless Conservative Award. Retired from Exxon. Worked in oil patch and IT. 5th generation Texan, Husband, father, grandfather. Texas A&M engineer, Harvard MBA, U of H Law. Servant leader who wants to represent you to Austin, not Austin to us.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

Cut the cost of living – eliminate taxpayer services for illegals, enabling real property tax cuts.

I want my granddaughter to grow up in a free country. Protect our kids from indoctrination, sexualization, and domination by communists, Islamists, and globalists.

Protect our groundwater. End the rule of capture. Draining water beneath your neighbor is not a right. It is taking! Move to desalination instead of draining our aquifers.

Preserve our small town/rural quality of life by insuring that newcomers do not create nuisances to those already here.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Heroic first responders need the pay to stay and resources to do the job. Growth creates more crime and fires, and illegals living among us challenge, too. An emerging threat is the communist inspired insurrection against ICE that threatens democratically elected law and enforcement by a president democratically elected to enforce it. Our schools allowing – or worse – urging and organizing hatred of law enforcement and the walkouts at Lockhart High are a great threat to first responders doing the work we hired them to do, to public safety, and to the rule of law.

US House of Representatives Congressional District 27

Eustaquio “Stock” Castro-Mendoza

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I am a first-generation immigrant, a Navy Captain (Ret.), teacher and farmer. I have degrees (B.S., M.A., M.S., and Ph.D. (ABD)) in Biology and National Security. During my 30-year career, I commanded sailors, managed critical operations, and navigated complex national security challenges. I am a proven leader with a demonstrated ability to bring people together to solve difficult national and international issues. I taught high school science for almost a decade. I understand the issues faced by our teachers and students. These experiences make me the ideal candidate to tackle the most complex social, cultural and economic issues of today.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

The cost of living is too high, healthcare is too expensive, earned benefits are threatened, and ICE operations are out of control. I will introduce fair pricing legislation to stop price gouging, limit corporate home-buying, and expand the childcare workforce. I’ll protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and veterans’ healthcare; I will oppose their privatization. I will rein in companies that overcharge for care, limit insurance companies’ ability to override medical recommendations and deny coverage, and put price caps on medicines. I’ll vote to fully fund rural healthcare. I will vote to defund ICE and support immigration reform.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Police and fire departments face new challenges as police are now having to balance their core principles “to serve and protect” to working with federal agencies and assist them in enforcing immigration laws while keeping the community safe. And as the Administration expands federal immigration enforcement, this is even more of a challenge. Fire departments are stressed as they too have to perform their core function while supporting federal efforts during disaster relief operations under a reformed FEMA with fewer resources. First responders need additional funding for training and operations to support evolving missions within our communities.

Lieutenant

Colonel Chris Hatley, U.S. Army, retired

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I was born and raised in Dallas, a seventh-generation Texan. At eighteen, I saw it as my duty to serve God, my greatest country, and my greatest State of Texas, so I went into the Army and swore an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution. I graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with an engineering degree and a commission in field artillery. For decades, I defended this nation and developed a keen understanding of what Congress is supposed to do under Article I, Section 8. I am not a career politician or serial candidate. My oath of allegiance to our Constitution is still in effect, and it is my duty to stand up and fight for my greatest State of Texas and my greatest country.

I am running for the U.S. House because I believe the liberals in Washington are out of control. Radicals, global elites, and big government extremists are trying to transform this nation into something unrecognizable. Their objective is to destroy Western Civilization and Western Christendom along with it. They’re attacking our family values, liberties, and our Christian faith. I will be a leader in Washington, fighting for smaller government, lower taxes, and national sovereignty. I am running to defend the Constitution. Texas doesn’t need more career politicians; we need warriors. I am a warrior, and I will fight for our greatest State of Texas and our greatest country.

2. What are the priority issues facing our State and country, and how would you address them once elected?

My top priority will be to get spending under control and pay down the debt. I don’t think people realize how serious our situation is. De-dollarization and alternative currencies are gaining momentum. I will fight for fiscal responsibility and not be the typical congressman who toes the Party line and votes for more spending and more debt.

Next is national defense, which includes border security. The President’s National Security Strategy and the Secretary of War’s National Defense Strategy are laser-focused on peace through strength, dominance in the Western Hemisphere, and the Armed Forces’ combat readiness. The President’s corollary to the Monroe Doctrine is spot on. Having served, I understand his direction and will support him fully. A nation without borders is not a nation. I will push to restation much of our forces back here in America, where we need them to defend the homeland. With our strategic reach and force projection, we don’t need to forward deploy our forces. This will also save money.

The economy. Thankfully, we have a President who thinks as we do: lower taxes create jobs and less spending reduces the size of the federal government. American families deserve a strong economy. Families can’t spend more than they take in, and neither should the government. It will take time for the economy to recover from years of government intervention. However, we are already seeing positive signs resulting from our President’s leadership. President Trump’s tax cuts and economic policies have driven this success, and I will join in the fight and support our President as we continue to grow the economy.

We must protect life. As a Christian and a conservative, I will always stand up for those who can’t defend themselves. I will fight for the sanctity of every human life.

Gun rights. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. I will not vote for any measure that infringes on the right of our people to be armed. I will always vote to protect and preserve our Second Amendment rights.

Healthcare. The Affordable Care Act doesn’t work. The subsidies required to prop it up aren’t sustainable. The left’s objective is a single-payer system, which I will not support. We must return to the free market, where companies compete for your business while ensuring that pre-existing conditions are not a deterrent to obtaining quality insurance and care. We should also consider health savings accounts and a greater ability to sell insurance across state lines.

Veterans. President Trump, Secretary Hegseth, and VA Director Collins are doing a great deal for our veterans, and I will fight to ensure we don’t let them down. We must provide them with high-quality care and job training, and ensure that those who need it receive the counseling and support they need to address the issues they face upon returning home. Some in Congress want to cut veterans’ benefits; I will fight for our veterans, keeping the benefits they earned. As a veteran, I know we don’t leave anyone behind, and I will not leave any veteran behind.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments. As a veteran, I always feel camaraderie with law enforcement and our firefighters; however, the issues they face are best addressed at the local level. Congress has no authority in this area.

Tanya Lloyd

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I am a public school teacher, mom, and lifelong Lockhart resident with more than two decades of experience serving rural Texas families. I still live on the family farm my parents built using my father’s VA benefits. I’m running because I’ve seen how federal decisions affect classrooms, healthcare access, and everyday costs. I would be an asset to the community by bringing practical problem-solving, accountability, and a commitment to showing up, listening, and advocating for the people who call this district home.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

The top issues facing our community are rising costs for working families, underfunded public schools, and lack of investment in rural infrastructure. If elected, I would work to lower healthcare and prescription drug costs, expand access to childcare and education, and fully fund public schools. I would also advocate for stronger healthcare access, broadband expansion, and infrastructure investments that create good local jobs and strengthen long-term stability in rural communities.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Our first responders deserve respect, support, and the resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. The most pressing challenges include staffing shortages, burnout, mental health support, and adequate funding for training and equipment. We must ensure departments are properly funded, support recruitment and retention, and provide mental health resources for first responders. Strong public safety comes from well-supported professionals and trust between departments and the communities they serve.



US Senate

James Talarico

1. Describe your qualifications and experience for this office and explain your reasons for running. How would you be an asset to the community?

I’ve spent my career in public service. I’m a former middle school teacher, and I’ve served in the Texas House for eight years. As a legislator, I’ve gone toe-to-toe with colleagues in committee and floor debates to stop harmful legislation. I’ve passed bills to lower the cost of prescription drugs, child care, and housing. I’ve led the fight against billionaire mega-donors like Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks, who are spending their fortunes trying to privatize our public schools. I was named a Top 10 Legislator by Texas Monthly magazine for being able to both fight back and get things done.

2. What are the priority issues facing our community, and how would you address them if elected?

My two biggest priority issues are corruption and the cost of living. In the Senate, I’ll prioritize legislation to cap campaign contributions at every level, ban super PACs, and ban partisan gerrymandering so every American has an equal say in our politics. I’m also putting forth an agenda to close tax loopholes and make the wealthiest Americans and giant corporations pay their fair share. I support raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, restoring the Child Tax Credit, protecting Energy Star to reduce utility bills, expanding Medicaid, and expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

3. Our community is proud of its First Responders; however, every community faces challenges. What do you see as the most pressing issues involving the police and fire departments?

Across Texas, we are seeing shortages in first-responder staffing — especially in rural communities. As we see increasingly extreme weather events, well-trained and prepared first responders will be even more needed to keep our communities safe. From hurricanes in Houston to flooding in Kerr County, our first responders have been dealing with increasingly frequent and complex disasters, with no additional financial or staff support. I would support increased federal funding to our state emergency management agencies to ensure they can hire needed personnel and support those first responders with appropriate pay and pensions, training and gear, and mental health care.